URGENT CARE 24/7 ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF ITS NEWEST WALK-IN CLINIC IN CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA <legend role="h2">Conveniently Located on 1726 E. 7th Street, Urgent Care 24/7 Charlotte is Now Open for Walk-In Patients</legend>

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Urgent Care 24/7, with clinics in 5 states nationwide, announced today the opening of its newest facility in Charlotte, North Carolina. Urgent Care 24/7 Charlotte is now open to patients without an appointment, and services are provided 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

Urgent Care 24/7 Charlotte is conveniently located on 1726 E. 7th Street. Treatments and procedures include urgent care; cold, flu and illness care; wound care; X-Rays; ultrasound; full-service lab testing (including urgent care walk-in COVID-19 testing); drug and alcohol testing; physical exams; drug screens; STD testing; flu shots; B-12 shots and hydration therapy.

With headquarters in Savannah, Georgia, Urgent Care 24/7 was founded by neurologist Dr. Jerry Williams, MD who received his Medical Doctorate from the Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine, interned in General Pediatrics at North Carolina Baptist Hospital in Winston Salem, NC, and studied Internal Medicine at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro, NC. Urgent Care 24/7 operates 11 urgent care walk-in clinics nationally, providing a convenient way to treat a wide range of non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses.

About Urgent Care 24/7 and Dental Care 24/7

Founded by Dr. Jerry Williams, MD, Urgent Care 24/7 and Dental Care 24/7 are dedicated to excellence and offer affordable care when patients need it most. All Urgent Care 24/7 office visits are just $99, or patients can enroll in a Primary Health Care Plan to save even more. Dental Care 24/7 offers competitive pricing, as well as payment plans for patients without insurance. Patients of all ages are welcome.

View original content:

SOURCE Urgent Care 24/7