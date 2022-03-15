TRAVEL + LEISURE HONORS THE PEOPLE, PROJECTS AND PRODUCTS THAT ARE MAKING THE TRAVELER'S WORLD A BETTER PLACE

2022 Global Vision Award Winners Announced Today

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotdash Meredith's Travel + Leisure announces the 33 honorees of its 2022 Global Vision Awards, celebrating exceptional work and innovation aimed at building a greener, brighter, and more equitable planet. Pushing the limits of what's possible and showing the world what a better tomorrow could look like, this year's Global Vision Award winners are featured in the April issue of Travel + Leisure, on newsstands March 18, and at travelandleisure.com/globalvision now.

Travel + Leisure (PRNewswire)

As Travel + Leisure Editor in Chief Jacqui Gifford wrote in her Editor's Letter, "Our April issue is all about the travel companies, destinations, festivals, personalities, you name it, who are looking ahead to a greener, brighter future in tourism. Our Global Vision Awards once again honor some of the standouts in the field: People such as Jonny Rhodes, an agricultural activist and chef tackling food inequity in his hometown of Houston. Hotels such as Kisawa Sanctuary, on Mozambique's Benguerra Island, where the floors and façades of the low-lying thatched villas were 3-D printed using sand and seawater. Places like Paris, where the city is spending $300 million to alleviate traffic on the tourist-clogged Champs-Élysées. Fewer cars, more public art and green spaces. Everybody wins."

Travel + Leisure 2022 Global Vision Award Winners

4 (thisis4.com)

Alaskan Dream Cruises (alaskandreamcruises.com)

Black Cultural Heritage Tours (experienceblackculture.com)

Bocavaldivia (bocavaldivia.earth)

Boom (boomsupersonic.com)

Boragó (borago.cl)

Buy From a Black Woman (buyfromablackwoman.org)

Cayuga Collection (cayugacollection.com)

Champs-Élysées (comite-champs-elysees.com)

Environmental Quality International (eqi.com.eg)

Everyday Humans (everyday-humans.com)

Fabien Cousteau (fabiencousteau.com)

Farm Sanctuary (farmsanctuary.org)

FoodLab Detroit (foodlabdetroit.com)

Jonny Rhodes (instagram.com/restaurant_indigohtx)

Kerala Responsible Tourism Mission (keralatourism.org)

Kisawa Sanctuary (kisawasanctuary.com)

Maker's Mark (makersmark.com)

Mongolia River Outfitters + Fish Mongolia (mongoliarivers.com; fishmongolia.com)

Pattie Gonia (instagram.com/pattiegonia)

Quannah Chasinghorse (instagram.com/quannah.rose)

Saira Hospitality (sairahospitality.com)

Sara Kulturhus (sarakulturhus.se)

Soneva Resorts (soneva.com)

Southall (southallfarms.com)

Taj Wellington Mews , Chennai (tajhotels.com)

Val Bavona (myswitzerland.com)

Vanessa Nakate (instagram.com/vanessanakate1)

Vuori (vuoriclothing.com)

Wanuskewin Heritage Park (wanuskewin.org)

Wynn Resorts (wynnresorts.com)

YY Nation (yynation.com)

Zero Foodprint (zerofoodprint.org)

The Travel + Leisure Global Vision Awards 2022 Nominating Panel

Nominations were sourced from an esteemed panel of industry leaders and experts across the travel, hospitality, retail, and non-profit sectors, along with Travel + Leisure editors and correspondents. The final winner selections were made by T+L editors. This year's Global Vision Awards panel included:

Neha Arora , Founder and managing director of Planet Abled (planetabled.com)

Bill Bensley , Creative director and founder of Bensley (bensley.com)

Nina Faulhaber and Meg He , Founders and co-CEOs of Aday (thisisaday.com)

Keith Henry , President and CEO of the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada (indigenoustourism.ca)

Amanda Ho , Cofounder of Regenerative Travel (regenerativetravel.com)

Jeninne Lee-St. John , Editor in chief of Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia (travelandleisureasia.com)

Gregory Miller , Executive director of the Center for Responsible Travel (responsibletravel.org)

Beks Ndlovu , Founder of African Bush Camps (africanbushcamps.com)

Lindsey Ofcacek , Cofounder and managing director of the LEE Initiative (leeinitiative.org)

S halmali Rao Paterson , Senior travel consultant at Wild Frontiers (wildfrontierstravel.com)

Mads Refslund, Culinary director at Shou Sugi Ban House (shousugibanhouse.com)

Indré Rockefeller , Cofounder and chief brand officer of Paravel (tourparavel.com)

Paul Tumpowsky , Founder and CEO of Skylark Travel (skylark.com)

Luis Vargas , Founder and CEO of Modern Adventure (modernadventure.com)

ABOUT TRAVEL + LEISURE

Travel + Leisure is the preeminent voice for the sophisticated traveler, serving up expert intelligence and the most immersive travel lifestyle content anywhere. Travel + Leisure captures the joy of discovering the cultural pleasures the world has to offer—from art and design to shopping and style to food and drink—and provides compelling reasons to get up and go. Reaching an audience of more than 30 million, the Travel + Leisure media portfolio includes the U.S. flagship magazine, travelandleisure.com, newsletters, the Let's Go Together podcast, the World's Best Awards franchise, an extensive social media presence, and international editions in China, India, Mexico, and Southeast Asia. Launched in 1971, Travel + Leisure is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family and is owned by Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL).

TRAVEL + LEISURE April 2022 Issue (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dotdash Meredith