SEATTLE BASED GRUNGE BAND CANDLEBOX TO BE FEATURED IN NEW FEATURE-LENGTH DOCUMENTARY FROM WARNER MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT AND HIGHWAY WEST ENTERTAINMENT

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Music Entertainment (WME), the television and film division of Warner Music Group, has partnered with Highway West Entertainment on a forthcoming new feature-length documentary, Far Behind: The Candlebox Story. The film will explore the beginnings of what the world would come to know as the grunge scene, following the iconic band Candlebox on their rise to fame.

Guy Oseary, manager of legendary artists such as U2, Madonna, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, will serve as Executive Producer on the project, along with Jack Piatt, Director/Producer and founder of Highway West Ent., who initiated the collaboration with Candlebox front man Kevin Martin.

Kevin Martin said: "The story of Candlebox is one that's long overdue for a telling, and I cannot wait to share this documentary with the world – no holds barred, honest, painful, and as real as it gets. Ours is the story of an unknown band of childhood friends-turned-brothers who took the world by storm on their very first voyage, only to lose their way in an unforgiving ocean of bad decisions and disagreements over who would captain the ship. Though I've kept the Candlebox name alive in the years since the original line-up split at the turn of the millennium – continuing to release relevant music and perform for legions of fans with the help of some of the most talented musicians around – there was magic between us four original guys. And now that we're touring together for the 30th anniversary, Candlebox is a story of redemption as well."

Guy Oseary added: "At 20 years old, I signed Candlebox to Maverick Records. Their debut album sold more than four million copies, which gave me a spectacular start to my journey in the music business. For that I will always be indebted to them."

Jack Piatt added: "I was in high school when the early 90's Seattle sound made its way to rural Ohio, and it left a huge impression on my life musically. Candlebox plays a key role in this historic legacy. This is an important story for a lot of people, and I'm honored to have the opportunity to tell it."

Warner Music Entertainment President Charlie Cohen said: "Candlebox's impact on the music scene in Seattle and beyond is undeniable. They helped mold the grunge sound into the globally renowned genre that it became, and we are incredibly excited to help tell their story with Guy, Jack, and the fantastic team at Highway West Entertainment."

Candlebox first formed in 1990 and helped lay the groundwork for the grunge genre, alongside notable bands such as Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, Nirvana, and others. Far Behind: The Candlebox Story will feature footage and interviews with original band members Kevin Martin, Peter Klett, Scott Mercado, and Bardi Martin, in addition to Guy Oseary, famed Soundgarden/Alice in Chains manager Susan Silver, and others. The band has sold over seven million albums worldwide, scoring the megahits "Far Behind" and "You," which have garnered over 100 million streams, decades after their initial release. The band's new album, Wolves, has been in the top 10 on two Billboard charts (Hard Music Albums and Alternative Albums). The band is gearing up for a new tour starting this May.

Oseary and Piatt are joined by Candlebox's manager and longtime music industry veteran Amy Decker, who will also serve as Executive Producer with fellow Producer Caroline Hoste (founder, Hello Stranger Creative) as well as Executive Producer Charlie Cohen (WME).

The film went into production in summer 2021 and is gearing up for a fall 2022 release.

