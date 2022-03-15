PTC Appoints Amar Hanspal to Board of Directors

BOSTON, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) has appointed Amar Hanspal to its Board of Directors, effective April 1, 2022.

Hanspal brings more than 30 years of experience driving strategic and operational excellence through a combination of product expertise, strategic team leadership, and high-performance execution.

Throughout his career, Hanspal has driven innovation and digital transformation at a global scale. Most recently, Hanspal served as Chief Executive Officer of Bright Machines, which focuses on factory automation combining robotics, machine vision and machine learning software. As Chief Product Officer and then co-CEO at Autodesk, Hanspal was instrumental in transitioning the company from an on-premises technology and software licensing model to a SaaS-based products and subscription model. He also drove investment into new growth areas for the company, including software for construction and digital fabrication.

"With his experience and his level of achievement, Amar brings a depth of knowledge about our market and our business that will be a tremendous asset to our board," said James Heppelmann, President and CEO of PTC. "I welcome Amar to the PTC board and look forward to working with him."

"I've been impressed with the strength of PTC's products and the company's success transitioning to a recurring revenue model, and I'm enthusiastic about the SaaS transformation that is currently underway. I'm excited to work with the PTC board to help the company realize its full potential," said Hanspal.

Hanspal earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Bombay University and a master's degree in mechanical engineering from State University of New York at Stony Brook. He has also completed the executive managerial program at Stanford University.

