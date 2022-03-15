PreciseDx Appoints Life Science Experts, Molly Harper and Eric Converse, to Board of Directors

These members bring extensive experience to PreciseDx and its mission to improve cancer patient outcomes through AI-enabled technology

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PreciseDx , the only Cancer Risk Stratification company to provide patient-specific risk information through the analysis of morphology features, today announced the appointment of Molly Harper, Chief Business Officer for Synlogic, Inc., and Eric Converse, the Chief Executive Officer at AMRA Medical, to the Company's Board of Directors.

"We could not be more pleased to have Molly and Eric join our team at PreciseDx and look forward to their continued contributions," said PreciseDx Chief Executive Officer, Wayne Brinster. "Both Molly and Eric epitomize the team we are building here at PreciseDx – combining life science experience, cancer diagnostic imaging, technology and innovation with a solid business leadership background to help us improve global access to top-level care, enabling better and more personalized treatment and outcomes, meeting patients when, where, and how they need."

Harper brings over 20 years of experience focusing on commercial strategy and leadership at life sciences companies of all sizes. Harper joined Synlogic, which brings the transformative potential of synthetic biology to medicine, from Relmada Therapeutics, Inc., where she was Executive Vice President of Operations. Prior to that, she served in positions at Akcea Therapeutics, Sanofi Genzyme and Merck & Co. In addition, she also worked in equity research at UBS Warburg and in strategy consulting at The Wilkerson Group/IBM. She also serves on the Board of Directors of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for rare neurological diseases. Harper received her Bachelor of Arts from Cornell University and her Master of Business Administration from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

"I am honored and excited to have the opportunity to support the PreciseDx team as they advance a new platform with the potential to truly transform cancer care", said Harper. "I have no doubt in my mind that these breakthrough innovations will provide the healthcare industry with new, previously unavailable, tools to save lives."

Converse currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer at AMRA Medical, a ground-breaking digital health company and global leader in body composition analysis offering clinical and research services using big data and machine learning. He has over 20 years of leadership experience across the US and Europe in CEO and Board positions in early-stage companies, with the last decade focused on life sciences imaging. Before joining AMRA, he was the President and CEO of VirtualScopics, an Imaging Contract Research Organization (iCRO), which under his direction grew exponentially before being acquired by BioTelemetry Research, now a Philips Company. Converse has a Bachelor of Science in General Business Administration from Michigan State University and studied the European Union at Erasmus University Rotterdam in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

"From the first time I met the team at PreciseDx, I was not only impressed with their focus on the

technology and the use of artificial intelligence in computational and systems pathology, but also the Company's mission-centered approach for equitable access to medical care," said Converse. "The platform will be critical to serving those affected by cancer, and this is a company at the forefront of a whole new paradigm of giving patients high quality, consistent, reproducible information on which they can rely no matter where they are or who makes up their care team."

About PreciseDx

PreciseDx is the only Cancer Risk Stratification company to provide patient-specific risk information through the analysis of morphology features, enabling better and more personalized treatment and outcomes. Clinical teams can rely on PreciseDx for unmatched insights and actionable intelligence in determining the best treatment for each patient. Combining the power of artificial intelligence with its proprietary Morphology Feature Array™, PreciseDx creates disease-specific assays that deliver new levels of pathology information and insight on each patient's risk profile and likely outcomes to aid in treatment decision-making. To learn more about PreciseDx, visit https://precisedx.ai/

