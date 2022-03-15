Mike Sarraille Announces ATTA Apparel Line and Lifestyle Website Alongside Men's Journal Series

LiveATTA.com website launch features active lifestyle apparel, community-based motivational and educational content, and live-audience podcast events

AUSTIN, Texas, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, retired US Navy SEAL and best-selling author, Mike Sarraille announced a new mission: the creation of ATTA, a purpose-driven apparel line and lifestyle community. Through Sarraille's successes and struggles in the special operations community, personal life, and the business world, he's learned to overcome extraordinary physical, mental, and spiritual challenges – ATTA is the culmination of that knowledge.

Mike Sarraille (PRNewswire)

"ATTA is an approach to living that inspires greatness, promotes balance, and encourages us to choose progress over perfection," said Sarraille. "Reaching any goal requires time and discipline, so we have built a lifestyle community who will be there to support everyone's journey and help them find success One Step ATTA Time."

ATTA helps you, an Everyday Warrior, harness the power of positive habits to achieve physical, mental, and spiritual fitness – the three pillars that make up the ATTA Way philosophy. As a community-based platform, ATTA will inspire growth by focusing on the whole person, not just part, and empowering members to unlock their full potential through the life-long pursuit of progress, focus, and balance.

Available today at LiveATTA.com, Everyday Warriors can browse inspirational and educational blogs, shop apparel and accessories, and submit their own stories for a chance to be published in Men's Journal under the Everyday Warrior column, an initiative run by Mike Sarraille and Men's Journal Editorial Director, James Heidenry.

"Mike's background and the Everyday Warrior ethos perfectly complements what Men's Journal is all about—adventure, wellness, and personal discovery," says Heidenry. "So it's no surprise his podcast on MensJournal.com has been such a success out of the gate, with guests ranging from celebrities to fitness experts to NASA scientists."

Along with the launch of ATTA, Sarraille is turning his popular Men's Journal series 'The Everyday Warrior' into a podcast which will air in April. The podcast is currently taping in front of a live audience in Austin, Texas, and will inspire listeners to live their best life through incredible stories and in-depth conversations with diverse leaders that reflect the strength and resilience of the human spirit. Live recordings are held every Friday at 6 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, a whiskey lounge and patio bar.

To download headshots, website designs, and apparel images featured in this release, click here.

About Mike Sarraille

Mike Sarraille is a retired U.S. Navy SEAL officer and a former enlisted Recon Marine and Scout-Sniper. A graduate of the University of Texas McCombs Business School, he is the founder and CEO of Talent War Group, a management consulting and executive search firm. He is co-author of 'The Talent War: How Special Operations and Great Organizations Win on Talent' and a columnist for Men's Journal under 'The Everyday Warrior' series. Mike is also an avid adventurer.

About ATTA

ATTA is a purpose-driven apparel line and lifestyle community of Everyday Warriors who value personal growth and are dedicated to making progress One Step ATTA Time.

About Men's Journal

At Men's Journal, the journey is its own reward. Every day we work to inspire readers by providing expert advice on adventure travel, fitness, gear, food & drink and lifestyle & entertainment. The brand's large and ever-growing community is accomplished, confident and socially conscious, but we emphasize and celebrate the individual human spirit that makes this world so exciting. Quality journalism and service are at the core of everything we do, which speaks to MJ's vaunted legacy of award-winning content that is as informative and topical as it is entertaining and actionable.

LiveATTA.com (PRNewswire)

Everyday Warrior Podcast with Men's Journal (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Accelerate360