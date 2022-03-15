InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Design for Umbrellas (TLS-124)

PITTSBURGH, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more convenient way to utilize an umbrella while carrying groceries, pushing a stroller, walking a dog or simply relaxing," said an inventor, from Tampa, Fla., "so I invented the AUTO-BRELLA. My design eliminates the struggles associated with conventional umbrellas."

The patent-pending invention provides a hands-free way to protect against inclement weather. In doing so, it eliminates the need to hold a traditional umbrella. As a result, it increases convenience and it ensures that the hands remain free for other tasks. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TLS-124, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

