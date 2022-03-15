HERITAGE FINANCIAL HONORED ON BARRON'S LIST OF TOP 1200 ADVISORS

WESTWOOD, Mass., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial, an independent wealth management firm with offices in Westwood and Woburn, MA, is proud to announce that its Founder and CEO, Chuck Bean, and the firm have once again been recognized on Barron's 2022 Top Advisor Rankings by State, a list of the top 1,200 wealth advisors in the nation. Of the top 30 advisors ranked in Massachusetts, Heritage Financial placed #11. This is the 9th consecutive year and 10th year of recognition on this list.

"The entire Heritage team is proud to once again be recognized by Barron's as one of the top advisors in both the state of Massachusetts and the nation", said Chuck Bean. "The fact that we've been named to the Top Advisors Ranking by State list for the last 9 consecutive years speaks volumes to the consistency with which we execute our mission and values year-after-year, no matter the market or economic environment. I am extremely proud of the entire Heritage team for their unwavering commitment to the success of our clients."

Barron's 2022 Top Advisor Rankings by State are based on data provided by around 6,000 of the nation's most productive advisors. Factors included in the rankings: assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice, and philanthropic work.

About Heritage Financial Services, LLC:

Heritage Financial Services is an independent wealth management firm with over $2 billion in assets under management. Heritage works closely with affluent families by coordinating and managing all aspects of their wealth, retirement, and financial security. Driven by core values of teamwork, integrity, and excellence, the team builds lifelong relationships with clients and their other trusted advisors to help simplify, organize, and instill confidence in their often-complex financial lives.

