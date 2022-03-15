Henry Repeating Arms Donation Raises Over $40,000 for Indiana Girl's Cancer Treatments

RICE LAKE, Wis., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Repeating Arms, the country's leading lever action firearm manufacturer, is pleased to announce that its donation of 55 custom rifles raised a total of $40,660 for 4-year-old Milah Schevenius of Decatur, Indiana. The funds will provide financial assistance for the medical expenses incurred throughout Milah's kidney cancer treatments, including several surgeries and 42 weeks of chemo and radiation. Milah was diagnosed with bilateral Wilms' Tumor, a rare occurrence affecting only 6% of Wilms' tumor patients.

Four-year-old Milah Schevenius of Decatur, Ind., and her family are set to receive over $40,000 for medical expenses from Henry Repeating Arms’ latest fundraising campaign. (PRNewswire)

The "Miss Milah's Miracle" campaign is the latest fundraising effort of Henry's Guns For Great Causes program, a charitable branch of the company that focuses on providing support for sick children, children's hospitals, military veterans organizations, and other non-profit groups. Each rifle in the limited-edition series features a colorful, childlike design unique to Milah's personality engraved and hand-painted on the walnut buttstocks. All of the rifles sold out within 3 hours of the initial release announcement. In addition, the online auctions for the first and last serial numbers in the limited series ended at $5,850 and $4,600, respectively.

"I am in shock; this is just still so surreal," said Keyara Schevenius, Milah's mother, after learning how fast the rifles sold out. "I would never have imagined how big this would get when we first heard about what Henry was doing for Milah…our little girl is so loved!"

Anthony Imperato, Founder and CEO of Henry Repeating Arms, says, "We are so grateful to everyone that chooses to support Guns For Great Causes, from those who purchase a rifle to partners like Baron Engraving that donate their time and services." Imperato continues, "To Milah and her family, I wish you continued strength and blessings on the road to remission. Sending you a big hug!"

All Henry firearm purchases must transfer through a federally licensed firearms dealer. For more information about Henry Repeating Arms and its products, visit henryusa.com or call 866-200-2354.

About Henry Repeating Arms:

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading rifle and shotgun manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever action category. The company motto is "Made in America, or not made at all," and its firearms come with a lifetime guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. The company is also known for its Guns For Great Causes charitable program, which focuses on assisting the families of sick children, children's hospitals, military veteran organizations, Second Amendment advocacy groups, and wildlife conservation organizations. The company currently employs over 550 people and has over 330,000sf of manufacturing space in its Wisconsin and New Jersey facilities. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry, who invented and patented the Henry lever action rifle in 1860 – the first practical repeating rifle and America's unique contribution to the international stage of firearms design. Visit Henry Repeating Arms online at henryusa.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/HenryRepeating, and @henry_rifles on Instagram.

