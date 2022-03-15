Eton Solutions Recognized as a Family Office Solutions Leader in the 2022 Private Asset Management Awards

Company Wins Top Award for Best Partnership Accounting System and Is Honored in the Best Family Office Service Provider and Best Family Office Technology Platform Categories

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eton Solutions, developer of the cloud-based AtlasFive® technology platform for the Family Office of the Future, today announced it has been named in the 2022 Private Asset Management Awards in multiple award categories recognizing the best of the private wealth management industry. Eton was named Best Partnership Accounting System and was honored as Highly Commended in two other categories, the "Best Technology Platform for a Family Office" and "Best Family Office Service Provider – New Innovations."

Eton Solutions and its AtlasFive® platform were named the Best Partnership Accounting System. The award recognizes the firm that provides the best partnership accounting system and outsourced support services to family offices. The rigorous judging process, based on the views of a panel of leading COOs, CFOs, CCOs, GCs, and CTOs, reviewed candidates based on a mixture of factors. These include top-class service standards, client and revenue growth, and new products, tools, and brand developments that demonstrate new thinking that has been well received by the family office sector.

"Eton Solutions is dedicated to helping family offices address the complex challenges of our industry and move confidently into the future of managing the wealth and business affairs of high-net-worth families around the world," said Rob Mallernee, CEO & Founder of Eton Solutions. "AtlasFive® and our service offerings are helping many of the world's largest family offices dramatically improve efficiency, process integrity, and transparency with a single integrated platform for managing all aspects of the family office. We're honored to be recognized by this year's Private Asset Management Awards."

Eton Solutions was also selected as "Highly Commended" in two additional categories. They were named in the Best Family Office Service Provider - New Innovations category, which honors businesses that have shown true innovation in providing a product or service that has solved a problem, created efficiencies, or just generally made life easier for family office professionals. The AtlasFive® platform was also named in the Best Technology Platform for Family Offices category, which honors firms that have excelled in providing technology solutions to family office clients that demonstrate client and revenue growth and create improved communications, improved processes, and greater security for their clients.

Founded in 2015, Eton Solutions was created to commercialize technology initially developed for a large multi-family office. Today, AtlasFive® is used by some of the largest single-family and multi-family offices in the world, providing a highly scalable and secure cloud-based solution that integrates such services as general ledger accounting, investment performance management, fund accounting, tax reporting, capital commitment management, bill payment, and document management. Eton Solutions also provides a range of outsourced services delivered by highly qualified professionals, including CPAs and CFAs, trained in family office operations using AtlasFive®.

Eton Solutions is a software and services company founded to handle the complexities of servicing ultra-high-net-worth families. Created by family office leaders, Eton Solutions' flagship product is AtlasFive®, an integrated platform with over $425 billion in assets under administration that holistically aggregates and manages all your office's data, reporting, and workflow processes. With one source of truth, Eton Solutions leads family offices into the future by maximizing efficiency and minimizing errors and risk. To learn more about Eton Solutions and to request a demo of AtlasFive®, please visit https://eton-solutions.com/.

