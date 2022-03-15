Digital Development Corporation Invites Experts in Social Media Marketing to Participate in Upcoming NFT Series Designed by 101-year-old Heroic War Veteran

DENVER, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Development Corporation (DDC) announced today that it welcomes social media partners to support the upcoming launch of its NFT, which features a generative art collection entitled "Peace 101" created in collaboration with 101-year-old Robert (Bob) McAdam, PhD. He is a former WWII POW and Purple Heart recipient and the world's oldest known collaborative NFT artist.

The American war veteran's collection is planned to be auctioned in April/May of this year and is expected to appeal to a global audience. Images of the art series will be previewed during the "reveal," shortly before the announced auction date.

Interest in the digital collectible NFT space is nearly as incredible as Bob's numerous accomplishments. Put quite simply, he's done it all and his list of accolades far surpasses what anyone might hope to achieve in a lifetime. Excitement about the upcoming big reveal has already generated contact from parties seeking to partner with DDC on the NFT series. The company is open to collaboration and eager to evaluate marketing partners that find Bob's story compelling.

Born in Chicago in 1920, Bob McAdam is among the few surviving veterans of World War II. As a navigator during the war, his bomber was shot down over Austria. Parachuting from the plane, Bob broke ribs as he fell through trees, and he suffered internal bleeding. He was captured and forced into the Nazi POW camp Stalag Luft I in Barth, Germany until his liberation in 1945. Bob was awarded the Purple Heart for his injuries suffered from enemy action. After his experiences in WWII, Bob earned his PhD in physical education and was a professor of kinesiology.

From an early age, Bob proved himself to be an accomplished athlete. In his high school years, he played on the city championship baseball team and won medals in boxing (an activity he continued into his 90s). In his 50s, Bob became a state Senior Olympic handball champion and also began to play racquetball. He went on to become a four-time world Seniors racquetball champion, and at the age of 85, he was inducted into the International Masters Racquetball Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. At 96, in an unsanctioned race, Bob broke the world record for the fastest 5K run in the 95 and older age group. One year later, at the age of 97, in a sanctioned race, he once again broke the world record for running the fastest 5K in the 95 and older age group.

Bob's World War II POW experience and his desire for global unity make his NFT series "Peace 101" particularly powerful.

Collaboration:

The "Peace 101" commemorative generative NFT art series collection is a collaboration featuring hand-painted art from Robert McAdam, PhD with numerous digital features and overlays generated by the Digital Development Corporation (DDC), which completes the art.

The "Peace 101" art collection features his hand-painted "101" in which he has incorporated the peace sign. Photos of Bob creating this art, can be found at "Peace 101".

Collaborating with Bob, but not to be revealed visually until days before the minting, the Digital Development Corporation has assisted in creating the artistic story by digitally enhancing his base image referenced in the art series. All pieces in the series will feature barbed wire encircling the peace sign, a bomber dropping doves, not bombs, and beams or rays signifying hope. Brightly colored graphics of the rays will change throughout the series as will various icons that express his life experiences: parachuting from a crashing plane, dog tags of war, combat boots, boxing gloves, representing his boxing success, as well as running shoes to commemorate his two world-record breaking 5k runs.

DDC is proud and honored to work with this WWII POW Veteran and Purple Heart recipient, to help spread this centenarian's call for peace. At 101 years of age, who better to teach this message than former professor Robert McAdam, PhD?

For More Information

To learn more about the "Peace 101" collectible series, go to: www.ddc1.com. Images of the art series will be previewed in a "reveal" shortly before the announced auction date, which will be preceded by a press announcement.

Follow DDC on -

For press inquiries, contact Charlotte Luer: cluer@ljhfm.com, +1.239.404.6785 or email inquiries to: info@ddc1.com

View original content:

SOURCE Digital Development Corporation