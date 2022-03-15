Clickatell Announces Chat 2 Pay Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud

Clickatell customers can now benefit by using Salesforce Order Management to send consumers

a faster, more secure and convenient pay-by-link request via SMS and WhatsApp

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clickatell, a CPaaS innovator and Chat Commerce leader, today announced it has launched the integration of its industry-leading Chat 2 Pay payment solution with Salesforce Commerce Cloud, the fastest path to unified commerce.

With Chat 2 Pay, customers pay for goods and services via Salesforce Order Management by simply clicking on a link delivered through SMS or WhatsApp. (PRNewswire)

With the power of Clickatell's Chat 2 Pay, businesses can provide consumers payments in chat easily and securely.

Clickatell's integration empowers Commerce Cloud customers to achieve enhanced payment options by allowing contact center agents to trigger payment requests via a payment link in chat messages. With Chat 2 Pay, customers pay for goods and services via Salesforce Order Management by simply clicking on a link delivered through SMS or WhatsApp without requiring them to expose their personal payment information to a human agent. Upon clicking the link, the customer is served a fully hosted checkout page where the customer can securely enter payment card details and submit the payment. The customer receives a confirmation of the order and a receipt via a chat message, while the contact center agent is kept abreast of the payment status to complete the sale.

Features and benefits of Chat 2 Pay include:

Pre-built Chat 2 Pay cartridge for Salesforce Order Management

Payment link sent via SMS or WhatsApp channels through integration of Clickatell's Chat 2 Pay extension

Fully hosted, responsive checkout page that collects data directly from customers and processes their payments

Orchestration APIs that securely pass information such as MSISDN, transaction details, receipt, etc.

Integration to Cybersource's payment processing platform (compatible with Secure Acceptance and Unified Commerce)

Support of both the 3D Secure 1.0 and 2.0 protocols

Agent dashboard that displays status of the payment (e.g., link sent, payment success or error, etc.)

Analytics delivered via integration of Clickatell's Chat 2 Pay extension

Tier 2 operational tools: end-point monitoring and alerts dashboard

General cartridge management and configuration

Comprehensive user guide and tutorial videos to enable easier setup

"Consumers are increasingly embracing chat channels for self-serve, transactional and brand engagement, and businesses can meet their customers' purchasing and servicing expectations with Clickatell's Chat 2 Pay payment solution," said Jeppe Dorff, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Clickatell. "With the power of Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Clickatell's Chat 2 Pay, businesses can now provide consumers payments in chat easily, quickly and securely via a payment link in the chat channels that they've come to love, trust and use every day."

Additional Resources

https://www.salesforce.com/products/commerce-cloud/partner-marketplace/partners/chat-2-pay/ View Clickatell on the Commerce Cloud Marketplace:

https://www.facebook.com/CommerceCloud/ Like Salesforce Commerce Cloud on Facebook:

https://twitter.com/commercecloud Follow Salesforce Commerce Cloud on Twitter:

Follow Clickatell on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/clickatell/

https://twitter.com/Clickatell Follow Clickatell on Twitter:

Salesforce, Commerce Cloud and others are trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Clickatell

Clickatell is the global Chat Commerce leader powering businesses to connect, interact, and transact with consumers anytime, anywhere in chat. The low / no-code, feature-rich Chat Commerce Platform sits at the intersection of communications (CPaaS, CCaaS) and commerce (digital payments). Clickatell serves over 10,000 customers, many of which are Fortune 500 companies and leading global brands activating their own digital commerce transformations. Clickatell is headquartered in Silicon Valley, CA, and has offices in Canada, South Africa and Nigeria. Learn more at www.clickatell.com.

Media Contacts

1. Clickatell, Andrea Mahoney, andrea.mahoney@clickatell.com, 415-846-1543

2. Clickatell, Nadia Louw, nadia.louw@clickatell.com, +27 (21) 910 7700

Clickatell powers consumers and companies to engage through chat to easily make purchases, track orders, and resolve issues. (PRNewsfoto/Clickatell) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clickatell