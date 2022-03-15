Booster Builds up Executive Team as Company Expands in SoCal and Converts Customers to Renewable Fuels <legend role="h2">New hires will continue to expand the company's last mile decarbonization strategy</legend>

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Booster , the leading mobile energy delivery service, today announces the appointment of three new vice presidents: Barry Russell, VP Sales, Partners and Business Development; Jonathan Moss, VP, Revenue Operations; and Joe Molesky, VP Operations.

Booster is the leading gas delivery company serving hundreds of locations including Fortune 500 campuses, office parks, university campuses, retail locations, and commercial fleets in California and Texas. Booster offers high-quality, competitively priced gasoline with same-day delivery with no fees or membership cost. (PRNewsfoto/Booster) (PRNewswire)

These extraordinary executives bring added strength, innovative and creative thinking, and leadership to Booster.

Booster is adding these new executives as the company continues to expand with the opening of Sacramento and San Diego markets and throughout several regions in Southern California, following a recent major policy win with the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

One of the 500 companies identified by Forbes as America's Best Startup Employers 2022 , Booster has continued to grow and scale its operations on the West Coast, Dallas and Nashville and will be expanding rapidly nationwide. Booster offers an "easy button" for fleets to transition to renewable energy, without any additional infrastructure expenditures. It also provides convenient, full service energy delivery to individual customers at the workplace and other locations.

"These extraordinary executives bring added strength, innovative and creative thinking, and leadership to Booster at a time when we are scaling faster and providing our energy delivery service to some of the largest fleets in the country," said Frank Mycroft, CEO and co-founder, Booster. "We are building world-class operations and go-to-market teams that are underpinned by a sophisticated technology platform."

In the past three years, e-commerce has grown dramatically, along with the delivery of everything. Booster plays a crucial role in providing energy to last mile delivery fleets, while helping to decarbonize them. Since Q4 2021, Booster has converted more than 1,300 vehicles to renewable fuels, saving more than 3 million pounds of carbon emissions monthly.

New Booster Executives

Barry Russell, VP Sales, Partners & Business Development, brings executive experience building and running disruptive businesses, including marketplaces and cloud services. As GM at Amazon Web Services (AWS), Russell built and grew the business for the AWS Marketplace, leading a global team of business development, business operations, and GTM teams. While there, the marketplace grew to a multi-billion dollar annual run rate, with more than 200,000 active monthly customers consuming over 650 million monthly Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) hours. Prior to Amazon, Russell held leadership roles at Microsoft and F5.

Jonathan Moss, VP Revenue Operations, brings executive and corporate experience from senior leadership positions at T-Mobile, OYO and REEF Technology, where he scaled marketplace and software platforms. At REEF Technology, Moss led a global team that doubled the real estate network in North America and expanded operations into three countries. While at OYO, he helped scale their software platform across North America, increasing their rooms under management more than 10-fold, which helped OYO become one of the top three global hospitality platforms.

Joe Molesky, VP Operations brings more than 15 years of operations leadership experience scaling B2B business operations while driving profitable growth. Joe was most recently VP of Operations at Multisource Manufacturing and Tennant Company, where he designed and implemented a robust Management Operating System. This resulted in significant enhancement in employee retention, and major improvements in demand and collaboration across the company. At Booster, Molesky will enhance Booster's field operations to ensure flawless delivery and develop a management operating system that drives operational excellence as well as a world-class employee experience.

About Booster

Booster is a tech-enabled mobile energy delivery company providing a more sustainable fueling experience to fleets and consumers. The company's proprietary mini-tankers deliver energy directly to fleet and consumer customers to help them save on costs and meet decarbonization goals. At the same time, Booster's data insights help fleet managers optimize their businesses. Booster has raised more than $108 million in funding from firms such as Invus Opportunities, Conversion Capital, Enterprise Holdings Ventures, Madrona Venture Group, Maveron, Perot Jain, L.P., Total Carbon Neutrality Ventures and Vulcan Capital. For more information, visit boosterusa.com .

