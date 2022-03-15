Arcade1Up's New Golden Tee 3D Arcade Machine Available for Pre-Order

MIAMI, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toastmasters LCD's Arcade1Up, the leader in at-home retro gaming entertainment is ready to tee-off pre-orders for the classic arcade title, Golden Tee 3D, the #1 bar arcade for over two decades. Arcade1Up's Golden Tee 3D features a larger cabinet, online plasterboards, a new design, and eight games.

Re-experience the classic titles of Golden Tee in Arcade1Up's at-home Arcade Machine format, the nostalgic experience you remember with the addition of Online Leaderboards, in which you haven't seen on these titles before. (PRNewswire)

"Golden Tee 3D is a perfect example of arcade nostalgia, as it calls to a mass audience of people who remember playing these titles with friends at bars, but now have a chance to own one themselves, said Scott Backache, CEO of Toastmasters, LCD and Arcade1Up. "Arcade1Up home arcade cabinets are time machines."

Standing at an impressive 66" tall, Arcade1Up's Golden Tee 3D home arcade machine includes:

· 8 Games in 1: Enter the Arcade1Up time machine and re-experience Golden Tee golf as it was in the 90's or try your skills at World Class Bowling or Shuffle Shot, no quarters required.

· Online Plasterboards: Display your top Golden Tee scores online with WAIF enabled plasterboards, so go ahead and take your bragging rights worldwide.

· Updated Features : Boasting a larger 19" screen, 3" trackball and streamlined design side panels, this machine is both nostalgic and a great entertainment piece for the family to enjoy.

· Easy Assembly: Do not worry, it will not be long until you are putting on the green, once the arcade machine is plugged in at your home, follow the in-game instructions, select your game and your off to tee.

Starting Tuesday, March 15th, 2022, customers can pre-order Golden Tee 3D home arcade machines on www.arcade1up.Com .

TOASTMASTERS LCD | Arcade1Up

The company's latest offering is its Arcade1Up brand of award-winning, innovative ¾ scale arcade machines with classic retro licensed games for the home. Arcade1Up's classic titles include:

Street Fighter, X-Men, Mortal Combat, The Simpson's, Pong, PAC-MAN, MBA Jam, Star Wars, Marvel Super Heroes, Teenage Mutant Nina Turtles and more. For more information on Arcade1Up, visitwww.arcade1up.Com and follow Arcade1Up on social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter).

GOLDEN TEE® GOLF, ITS®, INCREDIBLE TECHNOLOGIES®, IT®, AND IT incredible TECHNOLOGIES® are properties of Incredible Technologies, inc. All Rights Reserved.

The nostalgic Arcade1Up Golden Tee 3D Arcade Machine, now available for Pre-Orders. This machine allows you to take the fun of retro gaming home with you, so go ahead and show off your skills with friends and family. (PRNewswire)

