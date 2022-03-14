NeoPollard Interactive Congratulates the Virginia Lottery on Tremendous iLottery Success and New Daily Draw Games

LANSING, Mich., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NeoPollard Interactive" or "NPi"), jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited ("Pollard Banknote") (TSX: PBL) and NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS), congratulates the Virginia Lottery ("Lottery") on its tremendous iLottery success and the recent addition of its Daily Draw Games to the platform.

NeoPollard Interactive Logo (CNW Group/NeoPollard Interactive) (PRNewswire)

The Lottery's Pick 3 and Pick 4 Daily Draw Games with Fireball Add-On plus Cash 5 with EZ-Match, are now live on valottery.com. The popular retail games expand the Virginia Lottery's robust iLottery offering with known retail experiences. The Draw Games leverage NPi's NeoDraw Central Gaming System ("CGS"), part of NPi's comprehensive and innovative approach to delivering turnkey, best-in-class iLottery solutions, powering the most profitable iLottery programs in North America.

The addition of Pick 3 and Pick 4 Daily Draw Games builds on the Lottery's unmatched success in iLottery. The Virginia Lottery's July 2020 launch of iLottery marked the most profitable iLottery introduction in North America. By implementing the iLottery channel, the Lottery has been able to add a significant revenue stream, building upon its core offerings. The iLottery channel has added more than $1.7 billion in top line sales achieved since its launch, and now represents over 34% of total lottery sales.

NPi's NeoDraw CGS has proven to deliver greater flexibility and functionality that is required by the pace of consumer activity in the eCommerce environment, delivering unparalleled results for digital lotteries and is the iLottery Central System of choice across all of NPi's U.S. partners. Over NPi's U.S. network, the performance of draw-based games that are also sold online achieve between 20-40% of sales through the online channel using NeoDraw, which operates independently of existing retail central gaming systems.

"We are very excited to be the Lottery's partner as it experiences this success," said Liz Siver, General Manager of NeoPollard Interactive. "As we have demonstrated with the Virginia Lottery, NPi is committed to succeeding across all iLottery product lines for our partners, as shown by our diverse game portfolio, which helps lotteries modernize their offerings to meet player expectations. We are proud of our ongoing partnership with the Virginia Lottery and honored to be a part of the Lottery's mission to generate revenue for K-12 education in the Commonwealth."

"We recognize the importance of a fast pace of innovation through our digital program at the Virginia Lottery," said Rob Wesley, Director of Digital of the Virginia Lottery. "The introduction of daily games provides convenient access to players, giving them an option for when and where they choose to play. Expanding our game portfolio is an essential component of our acquisition and growth strategies. Our partnership with NPi comes with a rich roadmap of features and enhancements that keep our iLottery offering competitive as the gaming landscape and consumer expectations continue to shift."

For over 30 years, the Virginia Lottery has been committed to growing and giving back. Since 1999, the Virginia Lottery has contributed more than $11 billion for K-12 public education in Virginia. To learn more, visit www.valottery.com.

About NeoPollard Interactive

Born in the digital domain, NeoPollard Interactive LLC ("NPi") is an award- winning supplier of best-in-class iLottery solutions to the North American lottery market. Serving the largest share of U.S. lotteries that currently sell online, NPi helped pioneer the successful introduction of iLottery in the U.S. and, is North America's proven partner of choice to enable regulated lotteries to design and deploy complex gaming solutions in support of generating incremental revenue for good causes through the online channel. NPi offers cutting-edge technology, a full suite of managed services, and the industry's top performing game content, as part of its innovative and comprehensive approach to partnering for iLottery success. Jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) and NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS)—both globally recognized industry leaders—NPi powers the most profitable iLottery programs. Visit us at www.neopollard.com.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, Schafer Systems and Fastrak retail merchandising solutions, and a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class mkodo game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

About NeoGames

NeoGames (Nasdaq: NGMS) is a technology-driven innovator and a global provider of iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames' full-service solution combines proprietary technology platforms with the experience and expertise required for successful iLottery operations. NeoGames' pioneering game studio encompasses an extensive portfolio of engaging online lottery games that deliver an entertaining player experience. As a trusted partner to lotteries worldwide, the company works with its customers to maximize their success, offering a comprehensive solution that empowers them to deliver enjoyable and profitable iLottery programs to their players, generate more revenue, and direct proceeds to good causes. For more information visit www.neogames.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NeoPollard Interactive