Mobile Semiconductor's 22FDX Register File Memory compiler receives GlobalFoundries Platinum status

SEATTLE, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the end of 2021, GlobalFoundries awarded Mobile Semiconductor Platinum Qualification Status for the RF1P-ULL-GF22FDX Memory Compiler. This qualification level through the FDXcelerator Program indicates full approval including silicon report acceptance.

The process of generating silicon reports requires physical chips to be manufactured and a statistically significant group to be put through a series of tests. These tests validate timing, power, and yield across voltage and temperature ranges. This ensures manufacturability and rapid time to market while demonstrating leading edge performance.

This Register File Memory Compiler has been part of the GlobalFoundries FDXcelerator Program since 2018. In addition, in 2021, three Single Port Memory Compilers and a VIA Programmable ROM Compiler were added to the Program. A test chip was released for these additional products in May 2021, and silicon test is in progress.

Cameron Fisher CEO said, "Mobile Semiconductor remains the leader in providing low power Memory Complier solutions. This 22nm FDSOI technology is perfect for a wide range of mixed-signal and IoT products. With the explosion of wireless and IoT products being introduced, it becomes critical that the customer receives a low power and area advantage over alternative solutions."

Mike Phipps Vice President of Sales & Marketing said, "Mobile Semiconductor has enjoyed a long relationship with GlobalFoundries, and we have been an active partner in the program and supporting customers since 2015. As a result of this partnership, multiple customers are currently testing 22FDX silicon and they are going into production in 2022."

Mobile Semiconductor's 22nm FDX Memory Compilers are available immediately for design. The accompanying test reports are available upon request to qualified customers.

Mobile Semiconductor, a U.S. based and ITAR compliant company, is located in Seattle, Washington with a design center in Williston, Vermont. The company develops SRAM, ROM and Register File compilers optimized for applications requiring ultra-low power, low leakage, or ultra-high performance.

Mobile Semiconductor's customers differentiate their products by using our application-optimized SRAMs to meet their high performance and ultra-low power product requirements.

