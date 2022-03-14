Martha Stewart CBD Expands Flavor Portfolio With Launch of New Tropical Medley CBD Wellness Gummies

New Gummy Flavors Alphonso Mango, Coconut and Pineapple Join the Existing Lineup of Best-Selling CBD Products, Now Featuring 20 Flavors of Gummies Across the Brand

SMITHS FALLS, ON and NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Martha Stewart CBD revealed the latest expansion and flavor innovation within its growing CBD portfolio – Tropical Medley CBD Wellness Gummies. The new product offering features three brand-new flavors inspired by the lush fruits of tropical destinations - Alphonso Mango, Coconut, and Pineapple. The new Martha Stewart CBD Tropical Medley Wellness Gummies were previewed by Martha Stewart at a Palm Beach event in February 2022, and this latest flavor will transport consumers to similar sunny destinations, offering a new addition to the brand's lineup of convenient and trusted flexible wellness solutions.

"My favorite tropical fruits, Alphonso Mango, Coconut, and Pineapple were the inspiration for this new offering. Now, our loyal customers can take a moment to prioritize their wellbeing and relax their mind through the lush flavors of the tropics," said Martha Stewart. "It's always a pleasure to create new products that make wellness more accessible, convenient and delicious."

Each gourmet gummy features exquisite texture and 100% hemp-derived CBD isolate, and the new Martha Stewart CBD Tropical Medley Wellness Gummies are part of Martha's continued partnership with Canopy Growth Corporation, a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company.

"The new Tropical Medley CBD Wellness Gummies feature three delicious flavors and are made with Canopy Growth's high-quality, U.S.-grown CBD isolate, which is the purest and most potent form of CBD, offering consumers the consistent and great-tasting experience they've come to love from Martha Stewart CBD," said Tara Rozalowsky, Chief Product Officer (Interim) at Canopy Growth. "As we gear up for Spring Break season, we can't wait for consumers to kick off getting into a tropical mindset with these new flavors inspired by their favorite sunny destinations."

The Martha Stewart CBD Tropical Medley Wellness Gummies will be available in three sizes:

30-count offering ($34.99) are available at marthastewartcbd.com with orders shipping March 14 th

10-count offering ($12.99) will be available at marthastewartcbd.com in April

3-count offering ($3.99) will be available at marthastewartcbd.com in April

For more information on this new offering, please visit marthastewartcbd.com or follow @marthastewartcbd on Instagram. Martha Stewart CBD is now available on an affiliate program. Sign up to participate via the link here: https://bit.ly/3jM0cTh.

About Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company, driven by a passion to improve lives, end prohibition, and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Leveraging consumer insights and innovation, we offer product varieties in high-quality dried flower, oil, softgel capsule, infused beverage, edible, and topical formats, as well as vaporizer devices by Canopy Growth and industry-leader Storz & Bickel. Our global medical brand, Spectrum Therapeutics, sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification system and is a market leader in both Canada and Germany. Through our award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners, we reach our adult-use consumers and have built a loyal following by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships. Canopy Growth has entered into the health and wellness consumer space in key markets including Canada, the United States, and Europe through BioSteel sports nutrition, and This Works skin and sleep solutions; and has introduced additional hemp-derived CBD products to the United States through our First & Free and Martha Stewart CBD brands. Canopy Growth has an established partnership with Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com.

About Marquee Brands

Marquee Brands is a leading global brand owner and marketer. Owned by investor funds managed by Neuberger Berman, one of the world's leading employee-owned investment managers, Marquee Brands targets high quality brands with strong consumer awareness and long-term growth potential. Marquee Brands seeks to identify brands in various consumer product segments with the goal of expanding their reach across retail channel, geography and product category while preserving the brand heritage and enhancing the ultimate consumer experience. Through its global team of professionals and partners, Marquee Brands monitors trends and markets in order to grow and manage brands in partnership with retailers, licensees and manufacturers through engaging, impactful strategic planning, marketing, and e-commerce. www.marqueebrands.com. In 2019, Marquee Brands acquired the Martha Stewart brand, which reaches approximately 100 million consumers across all media and merchandising platforms each month. Martha Stewart is the Founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and America's most trusted lifestyle expert and teacher. Her branded products can be found in over 70 million households and have a growing retail presence in thousands of locations.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

