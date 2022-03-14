InventHelp Inventors Develop Public Storage System for Skateboards/Scooters (SFO-827)

PITTSBURGH, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a public storage system for skateboards, longboards and scooters that is hands-free and would eliminate public hazards," said one of three inventors, from San Jose, Calif., "so we invented the LOCK-N-RACKS. Our design keeps personal transportation devices safe and it could help to generate ongoing revenue for a school, park, shopping center, mall, stadium, bus station or other location."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to secure and store a skateboard/longboard or scooter in public venues. In doing so, it offers secure, accessible stowing so it eliminates the need to carry the skateboard/longboard or scooter or leave it unattended. As a result, it eliminates the theft of personal transportation devices and it encourages the use of personal transportation options. The invention features a secure and user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for private and public building owners, school campuses, parks, stadiums, bus stations, etc.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SFO-827, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

