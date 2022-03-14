CareerBuilder Launches CoLab, A Transparent Resource for Job Seekers

CHICAGO, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CareerBuilder, a global talent acquisition leader and job marketplace, launched CoLab, a resource hub designed to offer job seekers critical information that helps them make confident decisions related to current and future career choices.

In a recent survey, CareerBuilder found that users were having difficulty navigating the job search process without advice and clarity related to their personal skillset and specific job postings. Job seekers were looking for a resource that could answer outstanding questions about roles and job descriptions found online to make informed choices and maximize their earning potential.

CoLab was developed in response to these survey findings and provides a summary of potential career paths based on a role and location that the user is interested in. Job seekers can now explore individualized insights including a position's earning potential, resume samples specific to the role, companies hiring for that role and other job discovery tools.

"Candidates have been searching for a source of truth when it comes to understanding certain roles in specific industries. CoLab does just that," said Susan Arthur, CEO of CareerBuilder. "It outlines potential job trajectory, provides salary data, even showcases day-to-day responsibilities so folks can make informed decisions related to their careers."

CoLab provides today's job seeker with a vital career resource and targets those who might not have direct access to a career advisor like they would in high school or college. As part of the hub, candidates gain clarity on skills needed for success in a time when transferable skills and the opportunity to scale is top priority for them.

For the employer, the deeper candidate insights will provide hiring managers with a larger and improved pool of qualified talent as a result of job seekers being more informed in the roles that are best for them, a viable solution to filling the double-digit growth in job postings that all states are currently experiencing.

CoLab is now available for all CareerBuilder users. For more information on CareerBuilder and CoLab, visit CareerBuilder.com.

About CareerBuilder

CareerBuilder is a global talent marketplace that provides talent acquisition solutions to help employers find, hire and onboard great talent, and helps job seekers build new skills and progressive careers as the modern world of work changes. CareerBuilder has 25 years of experience as a talent company using technology to place people in jobs, and it is the only company with both the technology, through its online platform, and the candidates via its job site, to create a connected end-to-end experience. CareerBuilder also owns Broadbean and Workterra companies and operates in the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia serving the majority of the Fortune 500 across five specialized markets. CareerBuilder is majority-owned by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board. For more information, visit careerbuilder.com, and to learn more about our solutions for employers, visit hiring.careerbuilder.com.

