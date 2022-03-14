Biotage AB (publ) publishes new Financial Goals

UPPSALA, Sweden, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biotage has two financial goals in its business, an organic sales growth goal of 8 percent and a profitability goal of 15 percent (EBIT).

The organic growth goal is now adjusted up to 12 percent and the profitability goal is adjusted up to 25 percent (EBITA) based on the beneficial development of the business

The goals are formulated as an average for rolling three-year periods.

Contact persons:

Tomas Blomquist, CEO

Tel: 0705 23 01 63, tomas.blomquist@biotage.com



About Biotage

Biotage is a Global Impact Tech Company committed to solving society's problems. We offer workflow solutions and products to customers in drug discovery and development and diagnostics, analytical testing and water and environmental testing.



Biotage is contributing to sustainable science with the goal to make the world healthier, greener and cleaner – HumanKind Unlimited.



Our customers span a broad range of market segments including pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostic, contract research and contract manufacturers as well as clinical, forensic and academic laboratories in addition to organizations focused on food safety, clean water and environmental sustainability.



Biotage is headquartered in Uppsala in Sweden and employs 497 people worldwide. The Group had sales of 1,232 MSEK in 2021 and our products are sold in more than 80 countries. Biotage's share (BIOT) is listed in the Large Cap segment on the NASDAQ Stockholm.

Website: www.biotage.com

