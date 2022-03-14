10 Northwestern Mutual Advisors Named Among Nation's Best in Latest Barron's Ranking

MILWAUKEE, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual announced today that 10 financial advisors affiliated with its wealth management company are among the industry's finest, according to Barron's annual ranking of the nation's top wealth professionals.

"These elite advisors and their teams are the best of the best when it comes to wealth management and guiding clients throughout their financial planning journey," said Aditi Javeri Gokhale, chief strategy officer, president of retail investments and head of institutional investments at Northwestern Mutual. "We're honored to have these deeply trusted and highly talented professionals helping our clients grown their wealth while also protecting everything they've worked so hard for."

Those recognized include:

The Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors ranking serves as an industry scorecard, as well as a starting point for clients looking for an advisor. Barron's evaluates quantitative factors such as assets and revenue, along with qualitative factors including the advisors' experience, their advanced degrees and industry designations, charitable contributions, and the size, shape and diversity of their teams.

Driven by the efforts of Northwestern Mutual's advisors, the Barron's distinction follows a year of record-setting business results at the company. Northwestern Mutual announced record revenue ($34 billion) and surplus ($37 billion), as well as the largest-ever dividend payout ($6.5 billion). Additionally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Services was ranked the fifth largest independent broker-dealer (IBD) by total revenue by InvestmentNews and the seventh largest by Financial Advisor. One hundred Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management advisors were recognized on industry lists, including Forbes' America's Top Financial Security Professionals, Forbes' Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors and Barron's 2021 Top 100 Women Financial Advisors ranking.

Northwestern Mutual Investment Services and Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which are subsidiaries of Northwestern Mutual, provide a variety of investment products and services to help clients with financial protection, wealth accumulation, and estate preservation and distribution. These solutions include brokerage and advisory services, trust services and discretionary portfolio management for high-net-worth individuals.

About the Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors List

The Barron's Top 1,200 names the top advisors in each state, with the number of ranking spots determined by each state's population and wealth. Rankings are based on assets under management, revenue generated by advisors for their firms, the quality of the advisors' practices, regulatory record, philanthropic work, and 100-plus points of data provided by the advisors themselves. Neither the brokerages nor the advisors pay a fee to Barron's in exchange for inclusion in the Barron's Top 1,200.

