Spot Insurance Partners With Ikon Pass

AUSTIN, Texas, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Spot (www.lifebyspot.com), the on-demand injury insurance company protecting everyone from athletes and adventurers to families at home; along with Ikon Pass, the world's premier season pass, announced a partnership to bring a new level of protection to pass holders who live an active lifestyle.

As part of the partnership, Spot provides 22/23 Ikon Pass holders with access to a unique, affordable insurance policy that covers injury-related medical bills anytime they're using their pass. Spot's policy for pass holders will provide up to $25,000 toward any Ikon Pass holder's medical bills with absolutely zero deductible.

"Spot is fundamentally changing how people purchase health coverage across their lives. We built Spot to address the needs of an active community who lives life to the fullest," said Matt Randall, co-founder and CEO of Spot. "We have a passion for being outdoors and, while we'd rather be on the hill than at the office, we understand the peace of mind that comes from knowing you're protected no matter what you're doing."

In addition to the personal injury coverage, Spot will also offer a pass protection policy that will refund all or part of an Ikon Pass holder's price if they are injured or unable to take advantage of their full season on the mountain.

"We are pleased to now offer pass holders both pass and injury coverage with Spot Insurance for the 22/23 winter season. We are always looking for ways to add benefits for pass holders, and Spot's options offer additional financial protection and peace of mind," said Erik Forsell, CMO, Alterra Mountain Company.

Spot Injury Coverage and Pass Protection is available on www.ikonpass.com to protect you during your 22/23 season. More than any one piece of gear, Spot injury coverage gives adventurous people peace of mind in nearly every situation.

About Spot

Spot partners with businesses and organizations across the active lifestyle space to cover their customers' out-of-pocket medical bills, regardless of health insurance status. Launched by a team with experience at both insurance industry giants and groundbreaking tech startups, the company provides affordable accidental injury coverage, which can be used with or without traditional health insurance. Spot is fully digital, conveniently allowing customers to sign up in just one minute for immediate coverage at any time. Partners including Telluride, USA Cycling, Chicago Triathlon (via LifeTime), USA BMX, Powder Mountain, National Collegiate Rugby, and athleteReg trust Spot to protect their communities. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has raised $17.5 million from GreatPoint Ventures, Montage Ventures, Mutual of Omaha, Silverton Partners, and MS&AD Ventures.

About Ikon Pass

Ikon Pass welcomes skiers and riders to a community of inspiring mountain destinations and the people who live and play among them across the Americas, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. Brought to you by Alterra Mountain Company, the Ikon Pass unlocks adventure at iconic and unique destinations worldwide. Special offers are available at CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures, the world's largest heli-skiing and heli-accessed hiking operation. For more information, please visit www.ikonpass.com.

Contact: Holly Hansen

801.503.5573

holly@igtstudio.com

View original content:

SOURCE Spot