NetDragon Announces Its Commitment to ESG

HONG KONG, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or the "Company"; Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, announced its sustainability visions and disclosed several key policies whilst launching its brand-new ESG website sections.

NetDragon is committed to leading the way in all aspects of sustainability, including Environment, Social Responsibility, and Corporate Governance. Based on our corporate mission and values, we have set forth in our ESG website our ESG governance structure and disclosed in great details our internal policies focusing on business ethics, data privacy and security, minor internet user protection and human capital management. In addition, we have also been consistently reporting our accomplishments and plans through annual ESG reports for the past five years.

The NetDragon Board of Directors issued the following statement to sum up our ESG commitment: "As a global leader in building internet communities, we believe that it is our responsibility to promote sustainable development, to help build a fair and equal society and to achieve high standard of corporate governance. We are fully committed to achieve ESG excellence by effective implementation of our governance structure and strict compliance of our policies. We firmly believe that as we follow through on our sustainability visions, we will also put ourselves in a great position to deliver sustainable return for our investors."

http://ir.nd.com.cn/en/sustainable-development-en

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users, including previous establishments of China's first online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless.

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved, Conquer Online and Under Oath. In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring true integrated blended learning solutions to every school around the world.

