Mortgage Network Sponsors Hockey East Men's Championship

The premier men's college hockey contest returns to TD Garden in Boston for the first time since 2019

DANVERS, Mass., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortgage Network, Inc., one of the largest independent mortgage bankers in the eastern U.S., is sponsoring the 2022 Hockey East Men's Championship, which returns to the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts for the first time in two years.

For nearly four decades, Hockey East has consistently been the strongest NCAA Division I college hockey conference in the country. This year's Hockey East Men's Tournament Presented by Mortgage Network returns to an all-in format. Following quarterfinal matches this weekend, semifinal games will take place on Friday, March 18 at TD Garden. Tickets include admission to both matches.

The Hockey East title game is set for Saturday, March 19. The winner receives the Lamoriello Trophy and automatically qualifies for the NCAA men's ice hockey championship tournament.

"We're proud to bring the Hockey East Men's Championship back to TD Garden," said Brian Koss, executive vice president of Mortgage Network. "We have many hockey fans at Mortgage Network, and after all we've endured through the pandemic, we're thrilled to provide a great experience where people can take a break and watch some of the best college teams in the country."

Along with an automatic berth into the NCAA tournament, the conference champion will also have a chance to reach the 2022 NCAA Frozen Four held in Boston at the TD Garden.

Hockey East recommends that fans purchase tickets in advance to avoid missing college hockey's most prestigious postseason tournament. Tickets are now on sale and are available to purchase online at www.Ticketmaster.com. Groups of 15 or more are also eligible for a discount on balcony seats and on select loge seats. Contact the TD Garden group sales department at 617-624-1805 or groupsales@tdgarden.com.

Student tickets will become available on Hockey East campuses beginning on Monday, March 14, when the four remaining schools are identified. Student tickets will be available for $15.50 with a valid student ID at the TD Garden Box Office on the day of the games.

About Hockey East

The Hockey East Association is an 11-team Division I college men's hockey conference founded in 1984 and a 10-team Division I women's league which began play in 2002-03. The men's league has won 10 NCAA championships in the past 27 years, most recently in 2021. Since 1999, Hockey East has won eight men's NCAA Championships with 17 NCAA Championship Game appearances, while placing 28 teams in the Frozen Four and 74 teams in the NCAA Tournament. Overall, Hockey East has sent 118 teams to the men's NCAA Tournament since its inaugural season, more than any other conference in that span. Hockey East is home to 11 Hobey Baker winners and four Patty Kazmaier winners.

About Mortgage Network, Inc.

Mortgage Network, Inc. is one of the largest, privately held independent mortgage companies in the eastern U.S., with 35 branch offices and licenses in 27 states. The company offers a flexible menu of agency direct, portfolio and jumbo solutions and is backed by its proprietary, award-winning technology and a commitment to help mortgage professionals grow their business. Year after year, more than 98 percent of Mortgage Network customers and referral sources say they would recommend the company to family and friends. Based in Danvers, Massachusetts, Mortgage Network was founded in 1988 by Robert McInnes and can be found online at www.mortgagenetwork.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

Henry Drennan

Strategic Vantage Marketing & Public Relations

HenryDrennan@StrategicVantage.com

View original content:

SOURCE Mortgage Network, Inc.