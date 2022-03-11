Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and AIkido Pharma Inc. to Codevelop Novel Immuno-Oncology Cancer Treatment

NEW YORK, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIkido Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: AIKI) ("AIkido" or the "Company") today announced that the Company and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center have agreed under their Master Collaboration Agreement to co-fund and codevelop a novel immuno-oncology treatment designed to promote the destruction of cancer cells by a patient's own "killer" T-cells.

The Company and Cedars-Sinai will share costs, expenses and management of the drug co-development and will leverage the talent of Cedars-Sinai Technology Ventures and the lead scientists who originated the novel treatment. The parties will also share in the proceeds of any commercialization of the treatment.

The compounds to be codeveloped target the cellular pathway that causes CD8+ T-cells to enter an "exhausted state," rendering them ineffective against cancer cells. The new treatment targets and blocks recently discovered transcription factors essential for T-cells to enter the "exhausted state," the goal of which is to strengthen the ability of a patient's T-cells to retain their capacity to destroy cancer cells.

Anthony Hayes, CEO of AIkido, stated, "Our agreement with Cedars-Sinai to collaborate in the funding and monetization of novel disease treatments is a major step for the Company. I am thrilled that Cedars-Sinai will be co-funding this project and providing its exceptional staff of scientists to advance this new cancer treatment, which I believe speaks volumes about its potential."

About AIkido Pharma Inc.

AIkido Pharma Inc. was initially formed in 1967 and is a biotechnology Company with a diverse portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics. The Company's platform consists of patented technology from leading universities and researchers, and we are currently in the process of developing an innovative therapeutic drug platform through strong partnerships with world renowned educational institutions, including The University of Texas at Austin and University of Maryland at Baltimore. Our diverse pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, prostate cancer. We are constantly seeking to grow our pipeline to treat unmet medical needs in oncology. The Company is also developing a broad-spectrum antiviral platform that may potentially inhibit replication of multiple viruses including Influenza virus, SARS-CoV (coronavirus), MERS-CoV, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

