New data tracks 26% growth of zero-emission truck and bus model availability globally in midst of economic, supply chain challenges Experts, innovation leaders laud new technologies, increasing ranges; note ZEB and ZET sales falling short of needed targets to reach climate goals

PASADENA, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Model availability and driving ranges of zero-emission trucks (ZETs) and zero-emission buses (ZEBs) continue to grow globally in the midst of economic and supply chain challenges brought on by COVID. New data shows the number of zero-emission truck and bus models on the market now or in the near future will grow nearly 26% from 2020 until the end of 2022 (from 433 models to 544 models) in key global markets.1 This new data is being unveiled today at an online event by CALSTART 's Global Commercial Vehicle Drive to Zero program and campaign (Drive to Zero™) and featuring manufacturing innovators, Scania and BYD, as well as global fleet DHL.

"Seeing a healthy increase in model availability during a time of instability and heavily challenged supply chains confirms the commitment from several top manufacturers for zero-emission vehicles," said Dr. Cristiano Façanha, CALSTART's Global Director and lead of Drive to Zero. "We cannot afford to hit the pause button on these vehicles, they are critical to achieving global net-zero by 2050 goals."

"Scania strongly supports accelerating the shift towards sustainable transport. Electrifying heavy commercial transport is key to limiting the worst impacts of climate change in the coming decades," said Peter Forsberg, Head of e-Trucks Solutions for Scania. "Scania now offers a wide range of fully electric vehicles and we are testing fully electric trucks in operations, like heavy and long-distance transport, that were very recently considered out of reach for electrification."

1 ZETI data is based on announcements on available and announced models from manufacturers as well as public information in trade, general news, and other publications.

