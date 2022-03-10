FARM RICH #ULTIMATETWEENERWEEKEND FEATURES TRIP + TICKETS TO NCAA MEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP GAME IN NEW ORLEANS

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Farm Rich kicks off the #UltimateTweenerWeekend promotion on Sunday, March 13 – prior to the March 15 tipoff of the 2022 NCAA College Basketball Tournament.

Enter to win a trip to the NCAA Men's Championship Game in New Orleans! (PRNewswire)

One lucky fan will win the #UltimateTweenerWeekend in New Orleans, complete with two tickets to the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship game on April 4, a two-night stay at the Bourbon Orleans Hotel in the French Quarter, access to the In-Stadium Pregame Fan Experience, and a $500 gift card.

As fans make their bracket picks, Farm Rich will kick off its own "snack bracket" on Selection Sunday, March 13. Four "teams" of snack favorites, including Mozzarella Sticks, Buffalo Chicken Bites, Jalapeno Peppers and Meatballs will go head-to-head in the online bracket challenge. Each time a fan votes during a challenge or shares their favorite snack on Instagram, they'll be entered to win. The contest ends on March 20.

Ways to Play:

Reshare one Farm Rich in-feed post claiming your "team," tagging Farm Rich and use hashtag #UltimateTweenerWeekend

Vote in Farm Rich Instagram Story polls

Share user-generated content, tagging @FarmRichSnacks and include #UltimateTweenerWeekend

For all contest details and official rules click HERE.

Want to play? Check out @FarmRichSnacks on Instagram.

"Farm Rich makes snacks that help us fuel up 'Tween' meals, and on game day, and there are many moments in-between the action where sports fans want to have fun and filling snacks on hand," said Ciera Womack, Director of Marketing. "For the #UltimateTweenerWeekend contest, we're asking fans to help us crown the ultimate 'Tweener snack for watching the games – and one lucky fan will be going to New Orleans for the Men's Championship!"

