DocuSign Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU), which offers the world's #1 e-signature solution as part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, today announced results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2022.

DocuSign, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/DocuSign, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"In fiscal 2022, we grew revenues by 45% and billings by 37% year-over year, while generating record operating and cash flow margins. While the year unfolded differently than expected, we are proud of the ongoing performance and resilience of our team as we scaled to become a multi-billion dollar company. Together, we helped another 280,000 new customers begin digitizing how they agree as we surpassed 1.17 million total customers overall, " said Dan Springer, CEO of DocuSign. " As we head into Fiscal 2023, digital transformation and the need to agree from anywhere remains a high priority for organizations across the globe. As people begin to return to the office, they are not returning to paper. eSignature and the broader Agreement Cloud will only continue to gain prominence in the evolving Anywhere Economy."

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $580.8 million , an increase of 35% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $564.0 million , an increase of 37% year-over-year. Professional services and other revenue was $16.8 million , a decrease of 19% year-over-year.

Billings were $670.1 million , an increase of 25% year-over-year.

GAAP gross margin was 77%, compared to 76% in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 81% compared to 80% in the same period last year.

GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.15 on 199 million shares outstanding compared to $0.38 on 189 million shares outstanding in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.48 on 207 million shares outstanding compared to $0.37 on 209 million shares outstanding in the same period last year.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $87.8 million compared to $62.2 million in the same period last year.

Free cash flow was $70.3 million compared to $44.0 million in the same period last year.

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments were $898.4 million at the end of the quarter.

Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $2.1 billion , an increase of 45% year-over-year. Subscription revenue was $2.0 billion , an increase of 47% year-over-year. Professional services and other revenue was $69.9 million , a decrease of 2% year-over-year.

Billings were $2.4 billion , an increase of 37% year-over-year.

GAAP gross margin was 78%, compared to 75% in fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP gross margin was 82%, compared to 79% in fiscal 2021.

GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.36 on 197 million shares outstanding compared to $1.31 on 186 million shares outstanding in fiscal 2021.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $1.98 on 208 million shares outstanding compared to $0.90 on 204 million shares outstanding in fiscal 2021.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics."

Stock Repurchase Authorization

DocuSign's Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $200 million of DocuSign's outstanding common stock. The program has no minimum purchase commitment and no mandated end date. The repurchase is expected to be executed, subject to general business and market conditions and other investment opportunities, through open market purchases, and other transactions in accordance with applicable securities laws. The timing and the amount of any repurchased common stock will be determined by DocuSign's management based on its evaluation of market conditions and other factors. The repurchase program does not obligate DocuSign to acquire any particular amount of common stock and the repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time at DocuSign's discretion without prior notice.

Operational and Other Financial Highlights

Partnership with Zoom: On February 15, 2022 , DocuSign and Zoom Communications announced a partnership to make it even easier to complete agreements from anywhere. DocuSign eSignature for Zoom enables organizations to reimagine agreement processes with virtual, face-to-face signing experiences that accelerate time to agreement while building trust and loyalty. Through this partnership, signers can find, review and complete agreements live within Zoom. DocuSign eSignature for Zoom can also safeguard agreements by automatically verifying a signer's government-issued photo ID or eID in real-time with ID Verification.

Chief Diversity & Engagement Officer appointment . On March 7, 2022 , DocuSign announced Iesha Berry as its new Chief Diversity & Engagement Officer. Prior to joining DocuSign, Iesha served as the first Chief Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Officer for Slalom where she led the company's diversity and inclusion programs, as well as its environmental, social responsibility, and sustainability efforts. With more than 20 years' experience with Diversity, Equity & Inclusion roles at companies including Bank of America, Pfizer, Microsoft and Prudential Financial, Iesha will focus on accelerating DocuSign's Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging strategy while building off the existing accomplishments DocuSign has achieved.

Updated SMS and Phone Authentication: DocuSign has updated its SMS authentication to provide signers the option of receiving a one-time access passcode via either calls or text messages. This helps signers with a landline phone number to successfully complete authentication.

Outlook

The company currently expects the following guidance:

▪ Quarter ending April 30, 2022 (in millions, except percentages):

Total revenue $579 to $583

Subscription revenue $562 to $566

Billings $573 to $583

Non-GAAP gross margin 79% to 81%

Non-GAAP operating margin 16% to 18%

Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 205 to 210



▪ Fiscal year ending January 31, 2023 (in millions, except percentages):

Total revenue $2,470 to $2,482

Subscription revenue $2,394 to $2,406

Billings $2,706 to $2,726

Non-GAAP gross margin 79% to 81%

Non-GAAP operating margin 16% to 18%

Provision for income taxes $4 to $8

Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 205 to 210

The company has not reconciled its guidance of non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures because stock-based compensation expense cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. Accordingly, a reconciliation has not been provided.

Webcast Conference Call Information

The company will host a conference call on March 10, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results. A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at investor.docusign.com. A live dial-in will be available domestically at 877-407-0784 or internationally at 201-689-8560. A replay will be available domestically at 844-512-2921 or internationally at 412-317-6671 until midnight (ET) March 24, 2022, using the passcode 13727117.

About DocuSign

DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. As part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, DocuSign offers eSignature, the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, over a million customers and more than a billion users in over 180 countries use the DocuSign Agreement Cloud to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives.

For more information, visit www.docusign.com, call +1-877-720-2040, or follow @DocuSign on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2022. DocuSign, Inc. is the owner of DOCUSIGN® and all its other marks (www.docusign.com/IP).

Investor Relations:

DocuSign Investor Relations

investors@docusign.com

Media Relations:

DocuSign Corporate Communications

media@docusign.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. and which statements involve substantial risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among other things, statements under "Outlook" above and any other statements about expected financial metrics, such as revenue, billings, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, and non-financial metrics, such as customer growth, as well as statements related to our expectations regarding the benefits of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud and DocuSign's intention to implement a program to repurchase up to $200 million of DocuSign's common stock, including the expected timing, duration, volume and nature of such stock repurchase program. They also include statements about our future operating results and financial position, our business strategy and plans, market growth and trends, and our objectives for future operations. These statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to our expectations regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the easing of related regulations and measures as the pandemic and its related effects begin to abate or have abated, on our business, results of operations, financial condition, and future profitability and growth; our expectations regarding the impact of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic on the businesses of our customers, partners and suppliers, and the economy, as well as the macro- and micro-effects of the pandemic, including the pace of the digital transformation of business and differing levels of demand for our products as our customers' priorities, resources, financial conditions and economic outlook change; our ability to estimate the size of our total addressable market, and the development of the market for our products, which is new and evolving; our ability to effectively sustain and manage our growth and future expenses, achieve and maintain future profitability, attract new customers and maintain and expand our existing customer base; our ability to scale and update our platform to respond to customers' needs and rapid technological change; the effects of increased competition in our market and our ability to compete effectively; our ability to expand use cases within existing customers and vertical solutions; our ability to expand our operations and increase adoption of our platform internationally; our ability to strengthen and foster our relationships with developers; our ability to expand our direct sales force, customer success team and strategic partnerships around the world; the impact of any data breaches, cyberattacks or other malicious activity on our technology systems; our ability to identify targets for and execute potential acquisitions; our ability to successfully integrate the operations of businesses we may acquire, and to realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our brand; the sufficiency of our cash, cash equivalents and capital resources to satisfy our liquidity needs; limitations on us due to obligations we have under our credit facility or other indebtedness; our failure or the failure of our software to comply with applicable industry standards, laws and regulations; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our intellectual property; our ability to successfully defend litigation against us; our ability to attract large organizations as users; our ability to maintain our corporate culture; our ability to offer high-quality customer support; our ability to hire, retain and motivate qualified personnel; our ability to estimate the size and potential growth of our target market; uncertainties regarding the impact of general economic and market conditions, including as a result of regional and global conflicts or related government sanctions; and our ability to maintain proper and effective internal controls. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2021 filed on December 6, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We present these non-GAAP measures to assist investors in seeing our financial performance using a management view, and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry. However, these non-GAAP measures are not intended to be considered in isolation from, a substitute for, or superior to our GAAP results.

Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share: We define these non-GAAP financial measures as the respective GAAP measures, excluding expenses related to stock-based compensation, employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, acquisition-related expenses, loss on extinguishment of debt, fair value adjustments to strategic investments, impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets, tax impact related to an intercompany IP transfer and, as applicable, other special items. The amount of employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions is dependent on our stock price and other factors that are beyond our control and do not correlate to the operation of the business. When evaluating the performance of our business and making operating plans, we do not consider these items (for example, when considering the impact of equity award grants, we place a greater emphasis on overall stockholder dilution rather than the accounting charges associated with such grants). We believe it is useful to exclude these expenses in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate comparison of our results to those of peer companies and over multiple periods.

Free cash flow: We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash that is available (if any), after purchases of property and equipment, for operational expenses, investment in our business, and to make acquisitions. Free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash in excess of our capital investments in property and equipment. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth.

Billings: We define billings as total revenues plus the change in our contract liabilities and refund liability less contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable in a given period. Billings reflects sales to new customers plus subscription renewals and additional sales to existing customers. Only amounts invoiced to a customer in a given period are included in billings. We believe billings is a key metric to measure our periodic performance. Given that most of our customers pay in annual installments one year in advance, but we typically recognize a majority of the related revenue ratably over time, we use billings to measure and monitor our ability to provide our business with the working capital generated by upfront payments from our customers.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

DOCUSIGN, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

January 31,

Year Ended

January 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue:













Subscription $ 564,006

$ 410,215

$ 2,037,272

$ 1,381,397 Professional services and other 16,822

20,683

69,941

71,650 Total revenue 580,828

430,898

2,107,213

1,453,047 Cost of revenue:













Subscription 96,556

73,347

343,661

259,992 Professional services and other 34,898

28,233

122,790

104,066 Total cost of revenue 131,454

101,580

466,451

364,058 Gross profit 449,374

329,318

1,640,762

1,088,989 Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing 299,417

221,896

1,076,527

798,625 Research and development 110,692

80,135

393,362

271,522 General and administrative 64,443

52,184

232,757

192,697 Total operating expenses 474,552

354,215

1,702,646

1,262,844 Loss from operations (25,178)

(24,897)

(61,884)

(173,855) Interest expense (1,617)

(7,786)

(6,443)

(30,799) Loss on extinguishment of debt —

(33,752)

—

(33,752) Interest income and other income (expense), net (2,621)

2,882

1,413

8,914 Loss before provision for income taxes (29,416)

(63,553)

(66,914)

(229,492) Provision for income taxes 1,029

8,859

3,062

13,775 Net loss $ (30,445)

$ (72,412)

$ (69,976)

$ (243,267) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.15)

$ (0.38)

$ (0.36)

$ (1.31) Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 198,687

188,717

196,675

185,760















Stock-based compensation expense included in costs and expenses:













Cost of revenue—subscription $ 9,500

$ 6,138

$ 31,152

$ 20,793 Cost of revenue—professional services and other 8,096

6,510

27,347

21,865 Sales and marketing 52,040

37,190

186,759

131,041 Research and development 31,712

20,328

108,523

65,890 General and administrative 16,659

13,473

54,761

47,288

DOCUSIGN, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(in thousands) January 31,

2022

January 31,

2021 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 509,059

$ 566,055 Investments—current 293,763

207,450 Accounts receivable, net 440,950

323,570 Contract assets—current 12,588

16,883 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 63,236

48,390 Total current assets 1,319,596

1,162,348 Investments—noncurrent 94,938

92,717 Property and equipment, net 184,664

165,039 Operating lease right-of-use assets 126,021

159,352 Goodwill 355,058

350,151 Intangible assets, net 98,816

121,828 Deferred contract acquisition costs—noncurrent 311,835

260,130 Other assets—noncurrent 50,337

24,942 Total assets $ 2,541,265

$ 2,336,507 Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 52,804

$ 37,367 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 91,377

66,566 Accrued compensation 160,163

156,158 Convertible senior notes—current —

20,469 Contract liabilities—current 1,029,891

779,642 Operating lease liabilities—current 37,404

32,971 Total current liabilities 1,371,639

1,093,173 Convertible senior notes, net—noncurrent 718,487

693,219 Contract liabilities—noncurrent 16,725

16,492 Operating lease liabilities—noncurrent 126,340

165,704 Deferred tax liability—noncurrent 9,316

6,464 Other liabilities—noncurrent 23,255

32,328 Total liabilities 2,265,762

2,007,380 Convertible senior notes —

3,390 Stockholders' equity





Common stock 20

19 Treasury stock (1,532)

(1,048) Additional paid-in capital 1,720,013

1,702,254 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (4,809)

4,964 Accumulated deficit (1,438,189)

(1,380,452) Total stockholders' equity 275,503

325,737 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,541,265

$ 2,336,507

DOCUSIGN, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

January 31,

Year Ended

January 31, (in thousands) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net loss $ (30,445)

$ (72,412)

$ (69,976)

$ (243,267) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities













Depreciation and amortization 20,750

19,635

81,913

71,090 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs 43,683

28,597

144,442

99,384 Amortization of debt discount and transaction costs 1,250

7,173

5,098

28,001 Loss on extinguishment of debt —

33,752

—

33,752 Operating cash flow related to repayments of convertible senior notes —

(75,165)

—

(75,165) Non-cash operating lease costs 6,643

6,646

26,819

26,728 Stock-based compensation expense 118,006

83,639

408,542

286,877 Deferred income taxes 3,729

(1,360)

1,369

(2,410) Other 4,274

(1,416)

9,871

(210) Changes in operating assets and liabilities













Accounts receivable (135,349)

(62,484)

(117,380)

(73,913) Contract assets 2,471

5,802

4,893

1,912 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,816

680

(7,074)

(1,155) Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs (59,447)

(63,871)

(207,393)

(208,510) Other assets (2,677)

457

(16,389)

(6,006) Accounts payable 5,445

8,473

12,148

12,128 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (1,058)

15,203

10,828

37,155 Accrued compensation 23,909

41,033

1,128

64,586 Contract liabilities 89,435

95,230

250,482

267,750 Operating lease liabilities (8,642)

(7,379)

(32,854)

(21,773) Net cash provided by operating activities 87,793

62,233

506,467

296,954 Cash flows from investing activities:













Cash paid for acquisition, net of acquired cash —

—

(6,388)

(180,370) Purchases of marketable securities (81,366)

(84,340)

(384,128)

(164,989) Sales of marketable securities 4,499

—

7,569

28,986 Maturities of marketable securities 90,113

83,756

283,184

488,538 Purchases of strategic and other investments (1,000)

—

(1,750)

(8,541) Purchases of property and equipment (17,470)

(18,251)

(61,396)

(82,395) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (5,224)

(18,835)

(162,909)

81,229 Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of initial purchasers' discounts and transaction costs —

677,370

—

677,370 Purchase of capped calls related to issuance of convertible senior notes —

(31,395)

—

(31,395) Repayments of convertible senior notes (13,071)

(384,199)

(77,906)

(384,199) Payment of revolving credit facility costs —

(2,453)

—

(2,453) Payment of tax withholding obligation on RSU settlement and ESPP purchase (63,412)

(125,186)

(386,521)

(372,463) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,553

9,322

23,729

24,305 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan —

—

46,077

29,859 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (73,930)

143,459

(394,621)

(58,976) Effect of foreign exchange on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,122)

4,214

(5,594)

5,646 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 5,517

191,071

(56,657)

324,853 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period (1) 504,162

375,265

566,336

241,483 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period (1) $ 509,679

$ 566,336

$ 509,679

$ 566,336





(1) $0.6 million of restricted cash was included in both Prepaid expenses and other current assets and Other assets—noncurrent at January 31, 2022. $0.3 million of restricted cash was included in Prepaid expenses and other current assets at October 31, 2021 and in Other assets—noncurrent at January 31, 2021 and October 31, 2020.

DOCUSIGN, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin:

Three Months Ended

January 31,

Year Ended

January 31, (in thousands) 2022

2021

2022

2021 GAAP gross profit $ 449,374

$ 329,318

$ 1,640,762

$ 1,088,989 Add: Stock-based compensation 17,596

12,648

58,499

42,658 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 2,403

3,196

11,670

11,052 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 829

1,454

7,524

5,904 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 470,202

$ 346,616

$ 1,718,455

$ 1,148,603 GAAP gross margin 77%

76%

78%

75% Non-GAAP adjustments 4%

4%

4%

4% Non-GAAP gross margin 81%

80%

82%

79%















GAAP subscription gross profit $ 467,450

$ 336,868

$ 1,693,611

$ 1,121,405 Add: Stock-based compensation 9,500

6,138

31,152

20,793 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 2,403

3,196

11,670

11,052 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 417

679

3,703

2,862 Non-GAAP subscription gross profit $ 479,770

$ 346,881

$ 1,740,136

$ 1,156,112 GAAP subscription gross margin 83%

82%

83%

81% Non-GAAP adjustments 2%

3%

2%

3% Non-GAAP subscription gross margin 85%

85%

85%

84%















GAAP professional services and other gross loss $ (18,076)

$ (7,550)

$ (52,849)

$ (32,416) Add: Stock-based compensation 8,096

6,510

27,347

21,865 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 412

775

3,821

3,042 Non-GAAP professional services and other gross loss $ (9,568)

$ (265)

$ (21,681)

$ (7,509) GAAP professional services and other gross margin (107)%

(37)%

(76)%

(45)% Non-GAAP adjustments 50%

36%

45%

35% Non-GAAP professional services and other gross margin (57)%

(1)%

(31)%

(10)%

Reconciliation of operating expenses:

Three Months Ended

January 31,

Year Ended

January 31, (in thousands) 2022

2021

2022

2021 GAAP sales and marketing $ 299,417

$ 221,896

$ 1,076,527

$ 798,625 Less: Stock-based compensation (52,040)

(37,190)

(186,759)

(131,041) Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (3,205)

(3,390)

(13,100)

(14,566) Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (1,960)

(3,198)

(19,628)

(14,190) Less: Acquisition-related expenses —

—

—

(186) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 242,212

$ 178,118

$ 857,040

$ 638,642 GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue 52%

51%

51%

55% Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue 42%

41%

41%

44%















GAAP research and development $ 110,692

$ 80,135

$ 393,362

$ 271,522 Less: Stock-based compensation (31,712)

(20,328)

(108,523)

(65,890) Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (1,097)

(2,012)

(10,341)

(7,329) Non-GAAP research and development $ 77,883

$ 57,795

$ 274,498

$ 198,303 GAAP research and development as a percentage of revenue 19%

19%

19%

19% Non-GAAP research and development as a percentage of revenue 13%

13%

13%

14%















GAAP general and administrative $ 64,443

$ 52,184

$ 232,757

$ 192,697 Less: Stock-based compensation (16,659)

(13,473)

(54,761)

(47,288) Less: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (334)

(2,612)

(4,699)

(6,619) Less: Acquisition-related expenses —

—

(387)

(7,776) Less: Impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets (1,207)

—

(5,099)

— Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 46,243

$ 36,099

$ 167,811

$ 131,014 GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue 10%

12%

11%

13% Non-GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue 8%

9%

8%

9%

Reconciliation of income (loss) from operations and operating margin:

Three Months Ended

January 31,

Year Ended

January 31, (in thousands) 2022

2021

2022

2021 GAAP loss from operations $ (25,178)

$ (24,897)

$ (61,884)

$ (173,855) Add: Stock-based compensation 118,007

83,639

408,542

286,877 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 5,608

6,586

24,770

25,618 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 4,220

9,276

42,192

34,042 Add: Acquisition-related expenses —

—

387

7,962 Add: Impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets 1,207

—

5,099

— Non-GAAP income from operations $ 103,864

$ 74,604

$ 419,106

$ 180,644 GAAP operating margin (4)%

(6)%

(3)%

(12)% Non-GAAP adjustments 22%

23%

23%

24% Non-GAAP operating margin 18%

17%

20%

12%

Reconciliation of net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted:

Three Months Ended

January 31,

Year Ended

January 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022

2021

2022

2021 GAAP net loss $ (30,445)

$ (72,412)

$ (69,976)

$ (243,267) Add: Stock-based compensation 118,007

83,639

408,542

286,877 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 5,608

6,586

24,770

25,618 Add: Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 4,220

9,276

42,192

34,042 Add: Acquisition-related expenses —

—

387

7,962 Add: Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,250

7,173

5,098

28,001 Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt —

33,752

—

33,752 Add: Tax expense related to intercompany IP transfer(1) —

9,294

—

9,294 Less: Fair value adjustments to strategic investments —

—

(5,270)

— Add: Impairment of operating lease right-of-use assets 1,207

—

5,099

— Non-GAAP net income $ 99,847

$ 77,308

$ 410,842

$ 182,279















Numerator:













Non-GAAP net income $ 99,847

$ 77,308

$ 410,842

$ 182,279 Add: Interest expense on convertible senior notes 25

617

37

617 Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ 99,872

$ 77,925

$ 410,879

$ 182,896















Denominator:













Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 198,687

188,717

196,675

185,760 Effect of dilutive securities 8,474

19,797

11,322

17,929 Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 207,161

208,514

207,997

203,689















GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.15)

$ (0.38)

$ (0.36)

$ (1.31) Non-GAAP net income per share, basic 0.50

0.41

2.09

0.98 Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted 0.48

0.37

1.98

0.90

(1) Represents net change in tax liabilities related to an intercompany IP transfer

Computation of free cash flow:

Three Months Ended

January 31,

Year Ended

January 31, (in thousands) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 87,793

$ 62,233

$ 506,467

$ 296,954 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (17,470)

(18,251)

(61,396)

(82,395) Non-GAAP free cash flow 70,323

43,982

445,071

214,559 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (5,224)

(18,835)

(162,909)

81,229 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (73,930)

$ 143,459

$ (394,621)

$ (58,976)

Computation of billings:

Three Months Ended

January 31,

Year Ended

January 31, (in thousands) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue $ 580,828

$ 430,898

$ 2,107,213

$ 1,453,047 Add: Contract liabilities and refund liability, end of period 1,049,106

800,940

1,049,106

800,940 Less: Contract liabilities and refund liability, beginning of period (961,243)

(702,691)

(800,940)

(522,201) Add: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable, beginning of period 19,708

26,808

21,021

15,082 Less: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable, end of period (18,273)

(21,021)

(18,273)

(21,021) Add: Contract assets and unbilled accounts receivable contributed by acquisitions —

—

—

6,589 Less: Contract liabilities and refund liability contributed by acquisitions —

—

—

(9,344) Non-GAAP billings $ 670,126

$ 534,934

$ 2,358,127

$ 1,723,092

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DocuSign, Inc.