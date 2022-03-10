Detroit HVAC experts offer deep-cleaning duct advice for spring C & C Heating & Air Conditioning addresses the pivotal nature of cleaning the ductwork in your home or office

DETROIT, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- C & C Heating & Air Conditioning, a leading Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than six decades of experience, says that spring cleaning is not just a time to clear dust bunnies from under your couch or office chairs. It's also a great time to clean around and throughout the ductwork in your home, office or other facilities.

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning addresses the pivotal nature of cleaning the ductwork in your home or office after winter. (PRNewswire)

"Not only can dust, germs and bacteria accumulate in corners and under furniture, but they can also grow in ventilation systems that aren't properly cleaned," said Dayna Hottle, general manager of C & C Heating and Air Conditioning. "Eventually, those ventilation systems can become overrun with mold and mildew to produce harmful irritants. It's important to stay proactive and preventative with your spring cleaning and duct management, even in those hard-to-reach places."

Here are three tips to ensure ductwork is cleaned properly:

Start with vacuuming -- For those who want to start the duct-cleaning process themselves, the first step begins with the vacuum cleaner. Apply the attachment to floor grilles and wall duct registers, and don't be afraid to unscrew the grills and hose out the visible interior of your ducts. Remember to clean as thoroughly as possible to eliminate any and all contaminants. Replace the filters – Another small step that homeowners can do to ensure homes are receiving excellent indoor air quality is replacing the filters. Homeowners will never receive the full benefit of clean ducts if the HVAC filters are clogged with dust or other contaminants. Consider purchasing the highest quality filter recommended by the manufacturer to cut down on the dust in your home and better filter the space. Call in a professional -- After these steps are complete, home and building owners should be aware that a full ductwork cleaning may not be finished unless you are willing to rent a hose and ozone generator. If the answer is no, then it may be time to call in a professional to finish the job. When the task is complete, not only will you have eliminated harmful irritants and bacteria from your house or facility, but you will have also increased airflow efficiency, prolonging the lifespan of your HVAC system.

"With proactive steps or even a simple phone call, you can save yourself, family or employees from harmful irritants that can build up over time," Hottle said. "With the particulates gone, you can turn on the A/C and bask in the allure of spring without having to worry about the HVAC system's cleanliness or efficiency."

About C & C Heating & Air Conditioning

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning is a Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than six decades of expertise installing and servicing all makes and models of heating and cooling equipment. Their technicians are highly trained and qualified and undergo annual background checks, random drug testing, extensive technical and customer service training and are North American Technician Excellence (NATE) certified. Services include HVAC maintenance and repair, duct cleaning, whole-home air filtration systems, indoor air quality systems and comprehensive maintenance agreements. For more information, call C & C Heating & Air Conditioning at (586) 439-3319 or visit their website at https://candcheat.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE C & C Heating & Air Conditioning