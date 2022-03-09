Jones Motor Company Taps Cox Automotive Capabilities to Launch Used Car eCommerce Platform

ATLANTA and SAVANNAH, Tenn., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Motor Company announced today the launch of Jones Direct Auto powered by Cox Automotive Esntial Commerce™. The innovative, fully online, automated used vehicle retail website powered by Cox's Automotive's Esntial Commerce™ platform allows consumers to select from Jones' high-quality, pre-owned vehicles and complete their purchases completely online.

Jones Direct Auto is a new retail channel that complements Jones Motor Company's brick and mortar locations and honors the retailer's four-decade long commitment to giving car buyers choice. This fully online, automated platform gives consumers the local connection and personalized support from a retailer they trust with the convenience of completing their purchase online.

"Our mission is to give car buyers in Savannah and across the Southeast the choice to purchase any way they want through Jones Direct Auto—in person, digitally assisted or fully online," said Chad Jones, dealer principal with Jones Motor Company. "Our brick-and-mortar stores are still very important, yet we want to be able to service all our customers' needs and offer a robust online experience as well. It's important for our customers to know that even if they are completing a purchase online, they are still getting the same level of personal customer service, warrantees, and guarantees that they would get if they walked into our showroom."

With Jones Direct Auto, powered by Esntial Commerce, consumers will benefit from automated financing (including financing approval), transparent pricing, prescriptive aftermarket product and insurance offerings, trusted trade-in opportunities, safe and secure completing and signing deal paperwork online, making any required down payment, automated fraud detection and prevention, and arranging for delivery to the consumer's preferred location. Through this automation, retailers can save time and resources, streamline operations, and deliver optimized profits and a fully secured online transaction.

"Jones Motor Company is an example of how sophisticated operators exist across all types of markets in the US – big and small, rural or urban. They are leaders in optimizing through process, data, and technology. They are also future-oriented and in tune with what their customer base wants – choice and a self-paced, transparent car buying experience," said Paulo da Silva, Vice President of Digital Commerce at Cox Automotive. "Esntial Commerce delivers unparalleled automation and uses Cox Automotive's data and AI to deliver a superior experience for consumers and operational efficiency and profitability for automotive retailers."

Jones Motor Company has launched this fully automated eCommerce platform in select markets through Jones Direct Auto at https://www.jonesdirectauto.com/. Cox Automotive will present the Esntial Commerce platform at the Cox Village at NADA 2022, March 10-13, 2022, in Las Vegas.

About Jones Motor Company

For over 60 years, with five locations and nine top-selling brands, Jones Motor Company has delivered high-quality car buying experiences to the motorists of Tennessee and surrounding states. Now with Jones Direct Auto, consumers can buy their next car 100% online from a family-owned, trusted retailer, backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee and a lifetime warranty.

About Esntial Commerce™

Esntial Commerce is the industry's first eCommerce solution that has come together from maximizing the breadth and depth of Cox Automotive's suite of digital solutions. It provides a fully automated and online eCommerce consumer car buying experience while delivering automation through state-of-the-art AI/machine learning capabilities that transforms the traditional deal process while delivering increased efficiency and profitability to the retailer. With Esntial Commerce, along with the digital assisted selling tools, only Cox Automotive Digital Retailing can deliver on the promise of enabling retailers to succeed with any consumer, on any deal, from anywhere. This white-label, end-to-end eCommerce solution, is customizable to the retailer's brand.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using vehicles easier for everyone. The global company's more than 27,000 team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with annual revenues of nearly $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

