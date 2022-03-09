HaystackID® Launches New Discovery Management Platform

WASHINGTON , March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HaystackID, a specialized eDiscovery services firm supporting law firms and corporate legal departments, announced today the launch of HaystackID Core, a discovery management platform for discovery intelligence. Delivering a robust suite of software, platform, and infrastructure services, HaystackID Core combines HaystackID Discovery Intelligence with best-of-breed technology, security, and privacy platforms, processes, and protocols. HaystackID Core provides power and precision to corporations, law firms, and consultancies, enabling them to – without upfront or additional investments in hardware or software – take a new approach to eDiscovery.

"The traditional approach to eDiscovery sourcing and support typically involves multiple providers, which means unpredictable costs, changing workflows, and project management challenges," said HaystackID CEO Hal Brooks. "Given these characteristics, there are efficiency, economic, and security reasons to consider new approaches. HaystackID Core provides a way to augment, complement, or even replace key eDiscovery capabilities with the best available technologies, proven experts, and predictable pricing."

HaystackID Core is purpose-built for any users of eDiscovery services looking to drive positive legal, business, and technology outcomes in audits, investigations, and litigation. It does so through three primary offerings:

HaystackID Core Standard – A dedicated technology platform for targeted collection, discovery, and review, which can be accessed either individually (SaaS) or as a collective group of services (PaaS). Technology currently available as part of HaystackID Core offerings includes Relativity, RelativityOne, Relativity Analytics, Reveal, Reveal Brainspace, Nuix Data Discovery, and Nuix Investigate as well as HaystackID's proprietary ReviewRight® Protect™ and ReviewRight® Virtual®.

HaystackID Core Plus – Hosting services that work as an eDiscovery data center, with a full range of applications and management tools that HaystackID can manage for its clients through a PaaS (hosted public or private cloud) or IaaS (on-premise) offering.

HaystackID Managed Core – Managed services that act as a dedicated eDiscovery team to help manage tasks, projects, and programs for any number of eDiscovery requirements.

The platform builds on HaystackID's Discovery Intelligence approach adding a holistic technology offering that complements its current portfolio of services, with a platform clients can manage via different models (SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS) to support their specific needs.

"HaystackID Core helps us deliver on our mission to support our clients from data creation through defensible data disposition and from cyber discovery through legal document review," said HaystackID CTO Evan Craghead. "It enhances the accessibility, predictability, and security our clients need to meet their privacy, compliance, and risk needs and to reach the legal high-ground first in sensitive investigations, cases, and matters."

About HaystackID®

HaystackID is a specialized eDiscovery services firm that helps corporations and law firms securely find, understand, and learn from data when facing complex, data-intensive investigations and litigation. HaystackID mobilizes industry-leading cyber discovery services, enterprise solutions, and legal discovery offerings to serve more than 500 of the world's leading corporations and law firms in North America and Europe. Serving nearly half of the Fortune 100, HaystackID is an alternative cyber and legal services provider that combines expertise and technical excellence with a culture of white-glove customer service. In addition to consistently being ranked by Chambers USA, the company was recently named a worldwide leader in eDiscovery services by IDC MarketScape and a representative vendor in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for E-Discovery Solutions. Further, HaystackID has achieved SOC 2 Type II attestation in the five trust service areas of security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. For more information about its suite of services, including programs and solutions for unique legal enterprise needs, go to HaystackID.com.

