The Future of Perks: PERKSCon 2022 Kicks Off in Boston and Will Showcase Much-needed Employee Amenities for a Changing Work Landscape The annual conference will feature the best in employee perks and benefits as well as a journey into the future with a virtual reality experience for attendees.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PERKS , the employee experience company that helps HR teams more effectively engage their employees with their brand and benefits, announced today the agenda and event highlights of PERKSCon in Boston, which will be held on March 31, 2022, at the Hynes Convention Center. This convention starts a six-city tour that will run through October.

"This year, we are pulling out all of the stops for the PERKSCon experience — from our signature champagne toast to a metaverse experience. Each year, we give HR professionals the opportunity to discover the best, most innovative benefits and services for remote, hybrid, and in-person teams," said PERKS founder and CEO Alexa Baggio. "We're kicking off the PERKSCon tour in Boston because this is our home, where it all started. We know that Boston will bring its best for our attendees, and we are tapping into the city's extensive creative network for our interior design contest, which will focus on the home office space. HR practitioners of all levels will not want to miss this event — they'll get to grow their careers, earn education credits, and connect with colleagues in person. Join us and find out what's possible for the future of your team and workplace!"

In addition to hundreds of employee perks and benefits vendors, the event will feature a "future of work" contest that invites college design students to create the home office of the future and display their work in PERKS' very own "metaspace" at room scale. PERKS has also created a VR game "HR Nightmare, Level One: Return to the Office," where People Professionals can battle against concepts like "employee burnout" with weapons like "vacation time." Finally, this year PERKSCon will introduce a "golden ticket" NFT for attendees, with 20 randomly selected attendees having their digital ticket transformed into an NFT that offers lifetime attendance to PERKSCon.

The company will also host panels with experts in human resources sharing their strategies for the biggest current challenges in the field, such as consumer expectations for virtual care, and case studies that show how art can improve employee engagement. And, PERKS founder Alexa Baggio will sit down with Elizabeth Meagher, vice president of People Development & HR at SHIFT, to talk leadership lessons from the hit television show "Ted Lasso" for her "People Problems" podcast. Other panel topics include the evolution of pets in the workplace, the future of employee surveillance, and tips for improving equity in hybrid and remote environments.

About PERKSCon

Started in 2014, PERKSCon is the world's largest employee experience event that gives HR professionals at all levels and from across industries an opportunity to discover the best, most innovative benefits and services for remote, hybrid, and in-person teams. They can grow their careers, earn education credits, and connect with peers in-person. The convention is held in six cities starting in March beginning in Boston and traveling to New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Toronto. For more information about attendee and vendor opportunities, visit the PERKSCon site .

