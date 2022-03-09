Embraer Earnings Results 4th Quarter 2021 and Fiscal Year 2021

SÃO PAULO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EMBRAER S.A. (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) releases its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Results.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Embraer delivered 55 jets in the fourth quarter, of which 16 commercial aircraft and 39 executive jets (26 light and 13 mid-size). In 2021, a total of 141 jets were delivered comprised of 48 commercial aircraft and 93 executive jets (62 light and 31 mid-size).
- Firm order backlog ended 4Q21 at US$ 17.0 billion. This is the highest quarter backlog since 2Q18, driven by solid order activity, particularly in the Executive & Commercial segments. Book to bill in excess 2:1 for Commercial and Executive.
- Revenues reached US$ 1.3 billion in the quarter and US$ 4.2 billion in 2021, in line with the Company guidance for revenues of US$ 4.0 – US$ 4.5 billion.
- Adjusted EBIT and EBITDA margins for 2021 reached guidance of 3.0% – 4.0% and 8.5% – 9.5%, respectively driven by enterprise efficiencies, better prices and mix volumes from Commercial, Executive and Services & Support segments.
- Significant improvement in Free Cash Flow (FCF) in 4Q21, with cash generation of US$ 452.6 million, leading to full year FCF of US$ 292.4 million in 2021, surpassing FCF guidance of US$ 100 million or better.
- Net Debt/EBITDA ratio decreased from 5.6x in 2019 to 3.5x in 2021, with strong FCF and EBITDA recovery.
- Guidance for 2022 (without Eve): commercial jet deliveries of 60-70 aircraft, executive jet deliveries of 100-110 aircraft, revenues in a range of US$ 4.5 to US$ 5.0 billion, Adjusted EBIT margin of 3.5% to 4.5%, Adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.0% to 9.0%, and free cash flow of US$ 50 million or better for the year.
Main financial indicators
in millions of U.S dollars, except % and earnings per share data
IFRS
3Q21
4Q20
4Q21
2020
2021
Revenue
958.1
1,841.4
1,301.3
3,771.1
4,197.2
EBIT
30.0
103.6
60.6
(323.4)
201.3
EBIT margin %
3.1%
5.6%
4.7%
-8.6%
4.8%
Adjusted EBIT
35.7
76.6
56.2
(100.5)
167.0
Adjusted EBIT margin %
3.7%
4.2%
4.3%
-2.7%
4.0%
EBITDA
73.5
172.6
111.4
(39.6)
396.8
EBITDA margin %
7.7%
9.4%
8.6%
-1.1%
9.5%
Adjusted EBITDA
79.2
145.6
107.0
82.1
362.5
Adjusted EBITDA margin %
8.3%
7.9%
8.2%
2.2%
8.6%
Adjusted net income (Loss)
(33.9)
(12.5)
57.2
(463.7)
(28.9)
Adjusted earnings (losses) per share - ADS basic
(0.1843)
(0.0679)
0.3116
(2.5194)
(0.1575)
Net income (loss) attributable to Embraer Shareholders
(45.0)
(3.3)
2.1
(731.9)
(44.7)
Earnings (losses) per share - ADS basic (US$)
(0.2450)
(0.0179)
0.0114
(3.9766)
(0.2434)
Adjusted free cash flow
21.3
725.1
452.6
(990.2)
292.4
Net debt
(1,803.6)
(1,695.7)
(1,392.2)
(1,695.7)
(1,392.2)
