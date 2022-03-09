AVINO REPORTS DRILL RESULTS AT LA POTOSINA INCLUDING 668 G/T AgEq OVER 2.95 METRES

VANCOUVER, BC, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: ASM) (NYSE American: ASM) (FSE: GV6), "Avino" or "the Company") is pleased to announce drill results from the La Potosina area of the Avino property.

The 2021 drill program included 2,400 metres of drilling at La Potosina. An area of the Avino property that has been known to host high-grade, low sulphidation style mineraliation similar to that encountered at Avino's San Gonzalo Mine. The La Potosina area is only 3 kilometres from the San Gonzalo Mine and just 5 kilometres from the mill facilities at the Avino Mine.

Following Up on Historic Data Which Returned 2,737 g/t AgEq Over 0.40 Metres Within 329 g/t AgEq Over 6.30 Metres

Just over 10 years ago drilling at La Potosina identified near surface structure similar to the San Gonzalo Vein and was continuous for 300 metres and had a vertical extension of 1,000 metres. A recent surface rights agreement was reached in early 2021 with the local landowner and as a result this area has become a high priority for Avino.

Highlights from the 2021 drill program are as follows:

Hole LP-21-06 from 333.05m to 337.45m returns 4.40 metres at 270 g/t Ag, 2.5% Zn and 0.9% Pb (463 g/t AgEq)

Including 333.05m to 333.25m returns 0.20 metres at 1,257 g/t Ag, 4.4% Zn and 2.8% Pb (1,641 g/t AgEq)

Including 335.55m to 335.90m returns 0.35 metres at 510 g/t Ag, 5.0% Zn and 2.2% Pb (918 g/t AgEq)

Including 335.90m to 336.35m returns 0.45 metres at 406 g/t Ag,4.2% Zn and 1.3% Pb (717 g/t AgEq)

Hole LP-21-07 from 151.70 to 154.65 returns 2.95 metres at 617 g/t Ag and 0.40 g/t Au (668 g/t AgEq)

Drill results are located in a table at the end of this release and includes historical data.

Our 2022 plans include an additional 40 holes with 6,000 metres of drilling.

"We are excited to continue exploring the La Potosina area and I want to commend our personnel on site who were able to negotiate the surface rights agreement," said David Wolfin, President and CEO. "Following our exploration strategy discussed previously, La Potosina factors in prominently as one of our high-grade, near surface targets. This target has the potential to supplement our current feed to the mill in the near to medium term. We are excited to continue exploring this area and it will be a focus for our 2022 exploration plans."

La Potosina Vein

The La Potosina Vein is a typical low-sulfidation epithermal structure and is similar to the San Gonzalo Vein previously mined at the San Gonzalo Mine. The La Potosina Vein is NW-trending and dips towards the southwest. The vein consists of multiple quartz phases, with adularia, rhodonite, disseminated pyrite, arsenopyrite, as well as base metal sulfides such as galena and sphalerite, and chalcopyrite occurs as a minor component and becomes more prominent with increasing depth below surface. Higher silver grades in the La Potosina Vein appear to occur at elevations 2,100 metres above sea level. The silver minerals consist of silver sulfosalts such as pyrargyrite and proustite that commonly form in low temperature environments and some minor argentite. Abundant galena (associated with silver and sphalerite) are present in Hole LP-21-06, at a relatively low elevation of 1,900 metres above sea level, suggesting a source in the base sulfide zone.

The ongoing exploration model will focus on verifying the continuity of the vein along strike trending NW at elevations above 2,100 metres while looking for favorable dilation structures in the northwest.

Table 1: La Potosina 2021 Drill Summary

Hole Number From To Length (m) True width

(m) Au

G/T Ag

G/T Cu

(PPM) Pb

(PPM) Zn

(PPM) AgEq

G/T LP-21-01 221.70 223.90 2.20 1.55 0.29 50 448 2,923 5,186 115 including 222.70 223.35 0.65

0.41 62 666 4,622 10,000 168 LP-21-02 363.45 366.30 2.85 0.81 0.07 25 81 707 1,243 41 including 363.95 364.45 0.50

0.11 81 163 1,220 2,220 107 LP-21-03 243.40 246.00 2.60 1.56 0.30 117 971 4,551 7,387 206 including 243.40 243.55 0.15

0.03 349 4,350 969 1,160 418 LP-21-04 208.35 213.00 4.65 3.90 0.36 54 335 2,423 5385 121 including 208.35 208.65 0.30

0.77 91 588 20,000 42,100 435 LP-21-05 256.90 260.75 3.85 2.85 0.10 23 243 1,820 2,678 54 including 257.05 257.15 0.10

0.18 83 1,530 13,500 40,400 359 LP-21-06 333.05 337.45 4.40 1.70 0.09 270 2,564 8,962 24,915 463 including 333.05 333.25 0.20

0.09 1,257 4,840 27,600 43,800 1,641 including 335.55 335.90 0.35

0.08 510 6,070 21,800 50,400 918 including 335.90 336.35 0.45

0.07 406 4,450 12,900 41,900 717 LP-21-07 151.70 154.65 2.95 2.87 0.40 617 429 1,250 1,656 668 LP-21-08 181.80 185.70 3.90 2.57 0.39 106 1,008 2,254 7,015 192 including 181.80 182.85 1.05

0.33 175 2,680 881 1,120 245 LP-21-09 84.65 85.50 0.85 0.85 1.10 283 333 755 1,397 384 including 84.95 85.50 0.55

0.97 410 497 659 354 498

1.AgEq in drill results above assumes $1,750 Au and $22.00 Ag per ounce, and $4.30 Cu, $1.25 Pb, and $1.50 Zn per pound, and 100% metallurgical recovery

Table 2: Historic holes – LP-11-05 to LP-11-09

Hole Number From To Length (m) True width

(m) Au

G/T Ag

G/T Cu

(PPM) Pb

(PPM) Zn

(PPM) AgEq

G/T LP-11-05 120.80 124.35 3.55 3.50 0.44 107 121 748 7,863 183 including 120.80 121.50 0.70

1.12 220 180 1,682 4,350 339 LP-11-06 129.40 135.95 6.55 6.00 0.45 218 400 1,239 3,250 280 including 129.40 130.25 0.85

0.87 594 871 700 364 679 including 131.25 131.85 0.60

0.09 731 1,757 404 586 766 LP-11-07 91.55 92.25 0.70 0.65 1.45 231 233 1,206 3,808 372 LP-11-08 79.65 86.00 6.35 6.30 0.12 305 219 861 1,935 329 including 80.90 81.30 0.40

0.29 2,644 1,197 4,498 7,627 2,737 LP-11-09 117.50 120.55 3.05 2.80 0.09 108 92 754 2,099 129

1.AgEq in drill results above assumes $1,750 Au and $22.00 Ag per ounce, and $4.30 Cu, $1.25 Pb, and $1.50 Zn per pound, and 100% metallurgical recovery

Sampling and Assay Methods

Following detailed geological and geotechnical logging, drill core samples are sawed in half. One half of the core is submitted to SGS Laboratory facility in Durango, Mexico, and the other half is retained on-site for verification and reference. Gold is assayed by fire assay with an AA finish. Any samples exceeding 3.0 grams/tonne gold are re-assayed and followed by a gravimetric finish. Multi-element analyses are also completed for each sample by SGS ICP14B methods. Any copper values exceeding 10,000 ppm (1%) are-assayed using ICP 90Q. Silver is fire assayed with a gravimetric finish for samples assaying over 100 grams/tonne.

Avino uses a series of standard reference materials (SRMs), blank reference materials (blanks), and duplicates as part of their QA/QC program during analysis of assays.

The sampling and assays methods for the historical data at La Potosina from 2011 was submitted to Inspectorate lab, (as it was formally known, and is currently named Bureau Veritas), a facility in the City of Durango and used the diamond core sampling method.

Qualified Person(s)

Avino's projects in Durango, Mexico are under the geoscientific oversight of Michael F. O'Brien, P.Geo., Senior Principal Consultant, Red Pennant Communications, and under the supervision of Peter Latta, P.Eng, Avino's VP, Technical Services, who are both qualified persons within the context of NI 43-101. Both have reviewed and approved the technical data in this news release.

About Avino

Avino is primarily a silver producer from its wholly owned Avino Mine near Durango, Mexico. The Company's silver, gold and copper production remains unhedged. The Company's mission and strategy is to create shareholder value through its focus on profitable organic growth at the historic Avino Property and the strategic acquisition of mineral exploration and mining properties. We are committed to managing all business activities in a safe, environmentally responsible, and cost-effective manner, while contributing to the well-being of the communities in which we operate. We encourage you to connect with us on Twitter at @Avino and on LinkedIn at Avino Silver & Gold Mines. To view the Avino Mine VRIFY tour, please click here.

