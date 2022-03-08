Viking Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. ("Viking") (NASDAQ: VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced that the company will present at two upcoming investor conferences.

Viking Therapeutics (PRNewsfoto/Viking Therapeutics, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Details of the company's participation are as follows:

34 th Annual Roth Conference

Details: Brian Lian , Ph .D., chief executive officer of Viking, will participate in a fireside chat and Viking management will participate in 1-on-1 meetings

Conference Dates: March 13-15, 2022

Fireside Chat Time: 9:00 a. m . Pacific on Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Format: Hybrid conference with both in-person and virtual participation

Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

Details: Dr. Lian will deliver a corporate presentation and Viking management will participate in 1-on-1 meetings

Conference Dates: March 15-17, 2022

Presentation Time: 11:40 a. m . Pacific on Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Format: Virtual conference; webcast available

A live webcast of the Oppenheimer presentation may be accessed via a link on the Viking Therapeutics website in the Investors & Media section under Webcasts. Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Viking website following the conferences.

About Viking Therapeutics, Inc.

Viking Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel first-in-class or best-in-class therapies for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Viking's research and development activities leverage its expertise in metabolism to develop innovative therapeutics designed to improve patients' lives. The company's clinical programs include VK2809, a novel, orally available, small molecule selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist for the treatment of lipid and metabolic disorders, which is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2b study for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis. In a Phase 2a trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and elevated LDL-C, patients who received VK2809 demonstrated statistically significant reductions in LDL-C and liver fat content compared with patients who received placebo. The company's second clinical candidate is VK0214, a novel, orally available, small molecule selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist for the potential treatment of X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD). VK0214 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with the adrenomyeloneuropathy (AMN) form of X-ALD. The company's third clinical candidate is VK2735, a novel dual agonist of the glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptors for the potential treatment of various metabolic disorders. VK2735 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial. The company holds exclusive worldwide rights to a portfolio of five therapeutic programs, including VK2809 and VK0214, which are based on small molecules licensed from Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

