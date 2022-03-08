PSB ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF SHANNON BURTON TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

PRESTON, Md., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PSB Holding Corp. (OTCQX: PSBP), the parent company of Provident State Bank, Inc. ("Provident"), today announced the appointment of Shannon Burton to the Provident Board of Directors. Ms. Burton will serve as a member of the Provident State Bank, Inc. and PSB Holding Corp Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to welcome Shannon to the Board," said David Wilson, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "She is an experienced legal professional with a well-rounded and distinguished career."

"As we continue on our path to expand the Bank in the Delaware marketplace, we look forward to the support Shannon will give in furthering growth and financial performance. We are delighted to add someone to the Board with a vast knowledge in residential and commercial real estate transactions," said Melissa Quirk, President and CEO of Provident.

Ms. Burton is a Delaware licensed attorney and Vice-President of the law firm Sergovic Carmean Weidman McCartney & Owens, P.A. Shannon is a member of the Sussex County Bar since 2003 and was admitted to practice before the Supreme Court of the United States of America in 2011. Shannon is a member of the Sussex County Bar Association, the Delaware Bar Association, the American Bar Association, the Terry-Carey American Inn of Court and is an affiliate member of the Sussex County Women's Council of Realtors and Sussex County Association of Realtors. Shannon was recognized by Coastal Style Magazine for the Best Awards as Sussex County's Best Attorney for 2017-2021 and by The Metropolitan Magazine as Southern Delaware's Best Attorney in 2021. She also served as attorney guardian ad litem for children in foster care through the Office of the Child Advocate until 2021 and has received certification as an Educational Surrogate Parent.

Ms. Burton earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Ursinus College in 1999 and her Juris Doctor from Villanova University School of Law in 2003. After graduating from law school in 2003, Shannon served as judicial law clerk to the Honorable E. Scott Bradley at the Superior Court of the State of Delaware, in and for Sussex County. In 2004, Shannon entered into private practice and later formed Sergovic & Carmean, P.A. with John A Sergovic, Jr. in 2007.

PSB Holding Corp. is the holding company of Provident State Bank, Inc., a full-service financial institution serving the eastern shore of Maryland since 1904. Provident State Bank, Inc. has ten locations in Preston, Federalsburg, Ridgely, Denton, Easton-Elliott Road, Easton-Harrison Street, Secretary, Cambridge, Salisbury and Lewes (Delaware). For more information on PSB Holding Corp. and Provident State Bank, Inc., visit www.providentstatebank.com .

