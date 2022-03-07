Flamingo Therapeutics to Present at BioCapital Europe 2022

LEUVEN, Belgium, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flamingo Therapeutics., a biotechnology company pioneering RNA-targeting therapies in oncology, today announced that Mike Garrett, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the BioCapital Europe 2022 meeting on March 10th, 2022 at 5pm CET/11am ET. The Flamingo management team will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference. BioCapital Europe will be taking place in person at Hotel Sofitel Legend The Grand Amsterdam.

BioCapital Europe is Europe's premier life sciences investment conference, offering VCs and Institutional Investors unique and timely access to around 40 exciting biotech, medtech and diagnostics companies from the Benelux and Europe.

About Flamingo Therapeutics

Flamingo is pioneering RNA-targeted therapies for oncology with state-of-the art chemistries through its novel discovery engine for lncRNAs and clinical-stage pipeline targeting undruggable transcription factors and splice variants. Flamingo's discovery engine, FLAME™ (Flamingo LncRNA Antisense Mining Engine), is a premier platform for lncRNAs, a large and untapped class of disease-causing targets within the "dark matter" of the human genome. Flamingo has a discovery alliance with Ionis Pharmaceuticals and is supported by well-known biotechnology investors Kurma Partners and PMV. The company is headquartered in Belgium with additional operations in San Diego, CA.

