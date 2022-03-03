URBAN ONE, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

WASHINGTON, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONEK and UONE) today reported its results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Net revenue was approximately $131.0 million, an increase of 15.3% from the same period in 2020. The Company reported operating income of approximately $22.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to approximately $34.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Broadcast and digital operating income1 was approximately $44.1 million, a decrease of 14.9% from the same period in 2020. Net income was approximately $6.6 million or $0.13 per share (basic) compared to approximately $26.4 million or $0.58 per share (basic) for the same period in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA2 was approximately $32.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to approximately $41.7 million for the same period in 2020.

Alfred C. Liggins, III, Urban One's CEO and President stated, "We had another very strong quarter, with revenue exceeding expectations, allowing us to significantly exceed our previous Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the year of $140-$145 million. There was some noise in the expenses, predominantly related to returning events, TV programming amortization and annual staff bonuses, all of which were anticipated and factored into our guidance. Demand for our audience remains extremely robust across the platform, and, excluding political, advertising revenues for the quarter were up double-digit percentages in all of our operating segments. Digital revenues were up 42.9%, and we exceeded $50 million in annual digital revenue for the first time. Cable TV revenues were up 43.6% helped by strong upfront demand and higher average unit rates across both TV One and Cleo. Looking back at pre-pandemic revenues, when we aggregate our radio broadcasting, syndication, events and digital operations, net revenues were up 25% compared to Q4 2019, and Adjusted EBITDA up 21%. We expect to continue to exceed pre-pandemic revenues and Adjusted EBITDA in 2022, and this is supported by first quarter 2022 core radio pacings up low double digits, and up mid-teens including digital revenues."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS



































Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020 STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

(unaudited)



(in thousands, except share data)

(in thousands, except share data)



















NET REVENUE $ 130,966

$ 113,542

$ 441,462

$ 376,337

OPERATING EXPENSES















Programming and technical, excluding stock-based compensation 38,243

28,129

119,072

103,813

Selling, general and administrative, excluding stock-based compensation 48,588

33,524

143,156

108,633

Corporate selling, general and administrative, excluding stock-based

compensation 19,293

12,495

50,837

35,860

Stock-based compensation 87

839

565

2,294

Depreciation and amortization 2,364

2,322

9,289

9,741

Impairment of long-lived assets -

1,700

-

84,400

Total operating expenses 108,575

79,009

322,919

344,741

Operating income 22,391

34,533

118,543

31,596

INTEREST INCOME 33

1

218

213

INTEREST EXPENSE 15,908

18,731

65,702

74,507

LOSS ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT -

2,894

6,949

2,894

OTHER INCOME, net (1,968)

(1,265)

(8,134)

(4,547)

Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes

and noncontrolling interest in income of subsidiaries 8,484

14,174

54,244

(41,045)

PROVISION FOR (BENEFIT FROM) INCOME TAXES 1,211

(12,950)

13,577

(34,476)

CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME (LOSS) 7,273

27,124

40,667

(6,569)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 670

698

2,315

1,544

CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO

COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 6,603

$ 26,426

$ 38,352

$ (8,113)



















AMOUNTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS















CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO

COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 6,603

$ 26,426

$ 38,352

$ (8,113)



















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic3 51,206,358

45,942,818

50,163,600

45,041,467

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted4 55,084,927

48,054,418

54,136,641

45,041,467





















Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 PER SHARE DATA - basic and diluted: (unaudited )

(unaudited )

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data )

(in thousands, except per share data)















Consolidated net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (basic) $ 0.13

$ 0.58

$ 0.76

$ (0.18)















Consolidated net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (diluted) $ 0.12

$ 0.55

$ 0.71

$ (0.18)















SELECTED OTHER DATA













Broadcast and digital operating income 1 $ 44,135

$ 51,889

$ 179,234

$ 163,891 Broadcast and digital operating income margin (% of net revenue) 33.7%

45.7%

40.6%

43.5%















Broadcast and digital operating income reconciliation:





























Consolidated net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 6,603

$ 26,426

$ 38,352

$ (8,113) Add back non-broadcast and digital operating income items included in consolidated net

income (loss):













Interest income (33)

(1)

(218)

(213) Interest expense 15,908

18,731

65,702

74,507 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 1,211

(12,950)

13,577

(34,476) Corporate selling, general and administrative expenses 19,293

12,495

50,837

35,860 Stock-based compensation 87

839

565

2,294 Loss on retirement of debt -

2,894

6,949

2,894 Other income, net (1,968)

(1,265)

(8,134)

(4,547) Depreciation and amortization 2,364

2,322

9,289

9,741 Noncontrolling interest in income of subsidiaries 670

698

2,315

1,544 Impairment of long-lived assets -

1,700

-

84,400 Broadcast and digital operating income $ 44,135

$ 51,889

$ 179,234

$ 163,891















Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 32,487

$ 41,653

$ 150,222

$ 138,018















Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation:





























Consolidated net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 6,603

$ 26,426

$ 38,352

$ (8,113) Interest income (33)

(1)

(218)

(213) Interest expense 15,908

18,731

65,702

74,507 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 1,211

(12,950)

13,577

(34,476) Depreciation and amortization 2,364

2,322

9,289

9,741 EBITDA $ 26,053

$ 34,528

$ 126,702

$ 41,446 Stock-based compensation 87

839

565

2,294 Loss on retirement of debt -

2,894

6,949

2,894 Other income, net (1,968)

(1,265)

(8,134)

(4,547) Noncontrolling interest in income of subsidiaries 670

698

2,315

1,544 Casino chase costs 1,886

-

6,727

- Employment Agreement Award, incentive plan award expenses and other compensation 3,465

(47)

6,163

2,271 Contingent consideration from acquisition -

48

280

46 Severance-related costs 311

654

965

2,800 Cost method investment income from MGM National Harbor 1,983

1,604

7,690

4,870 Impairment of long-lived assets -

1,700

-

84,400 Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,487

$ 41,653

$ 150,222

$ 138,018



December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 (unaudited)







(in thousands) SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA:



Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 152,218

$ 73,858

Intangible assets, net 780,133

764,858

Total assets 1,261,108

1,195,487

Total debt (including current portion, net of issuance costs) 818,616

842,286

Total liabilities 989,973

995,888

Total stockholders' equity 254,120

186,898

Redeemable noncontrolling interest 17,015

12,701













December 31, 2021

Applicable Interest

Rate

(in thousands)



SELECTED LEVERAGE DATA:



7.375% senior secured notes due February 2028, net of issuance costs of

approximately $13.9 million (fixed rate) $ 811,111

7.375%

PPP Loan 7,505

1.00%

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements represent management's current expectations and are based upon information available to Urban One at the time of this release. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Urban One's control, that may cause the actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are described in Urban One's reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 10-Q/A, 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Urban One does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements.

The COVID-19 pandemic could have an impact on certain of our revenue and alternative revenue sources on a going forward basis. While parts of the country are recovering, other parts could see a resurgence of the pandemic and this could impact our results of operations, particularly in our larger markets such as Dallas, Houston and Atlanta. During the early portion of the pandemic, a number of advertisers across a variety of significant advertising categories reduced advertising spend due to the pandemic. This has been particularly true within our radio segment which derives substantial revenue from local advertisers, including in areas such as Texas, Ohio and Georgia. The economies in these areas were hit particularly hard due to social distancing and other government interventions. Further, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a shift in the way people work and commute, which in some instances has altered demand for our broadcasting radio advertising. Finally, the COVID-19 outbreak caused the postponement or cancellation of certain of our tent pole special events or otherwise impaired or limited ticket sales for such events. A resurgence could have a similar future impact. We do not carry business interruption insurance to compensate us for losses and such losses may continue to occur as a result of the ongoing and fluctuating nature of the COVID-19 pandemic. New outbreaks or surges in new cases due to variants in the markets in which we operate could have material impacts on our liquidity, operations including potential impairment of assets, and our financial results. Likewise, our income from our investment in MGM National Harbor Casino has at times been negatively impacted by closures and limitations on occupancy imposed by state and local governmental authorities.

Net revenue consists of gross revenue, net of local and national agency and outside sales representative commissions. Agency and outside sales representative commissions are calculated based on a stated percentage applied to gross billing.





Three Months Ended December 31,

















2021

2020

$ Change



% Change



(Unaudited)















(in thousands)











Net Revenue:

























Radio Advertising

$ 46,211

$ 39,154

$ 7,057



18.0%

Political Advertising



1,502



15,395



(13,893)



-90.2%

Digital Advertising



19,462



13,618



5,844



42.9%

Cable Television Advertising



28,951



20,156



8,795



43.6%

Cable Television Affiliate Fees



25,620



24,242



1,378



5.7%

Event Revenues & Other



9,220



977



8,243



843.7%





























Net Revenue (as reported)

$ 130,966

$ 113,542

$ 17,424



15.3%



Net revenue increased to approximately $131.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, from approximately $113.5 million for the same period in 2020. Net revenues from our radio broadcasting segment decreased 11.6% compared to the same period in 2020. The decrease in net revenue in our radio broadcasting segment was primarily due to political revenue that did not return in 2021. Net revenue excluding political, from our radio broadcasting segment increased 15.5% compared to the same period in 2020. We recognized approximately $54.6 million of revenue from our cable television segment during the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to approximately $45.6 million for the same period in 2020 with increases in both advertising and affiliate sales. We recognized approximately $19.3 million of revenue from our Reach Media segment during the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to approximately $10.3 million for the same period in 2020. The Fantastic Voyage took place during the fourth quarter of 2021 and Reach Media recognized approximately $7.0 million in revenue from operating the event. Finally, net revenues for our digital segment increased approximately $4.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, primarily due to an increase in direct revenues.

Operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation and impairment of long-lived assets, increased to approximately $106.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, up 43.1% from the approximately $74.1 million incurred for the comparable quarter in 2020. The overall operating expense increase was driven by higher programming and technical expenses, higher selling, general and administrative expenses and higher corporate selling, general and administrative expenses.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2020, we began to reinstate certain cost-cutting measures that were taken during the preliminary phases of the pandemic such as furloughs, layoffs and salary reductions. Continuing throughout 2021, as the economy began to recover, we also reversed certain other expense reduction measures including increasing travel and entertainment expenses, merit raises, marketing spend and programming/production costs, and special event costs. As a result of the continued reopening of the economy and corresponding increases in revenue, we've incurred an increase in the following expenses: approximately $5.9 million in employee compensation expenses, $5.8 million in higher program content amortization expense at our cable television segment, $7.1 million in special event costs, $1.4 million in marketing spend, $1.7 million in contract labor, talent costs and consulting fees and $4.2 million in variable expenses. Finally, the increase in corporate selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to the same period in 2020 is primarily due to an increase in compensation expense of approximately $3.5 million related to the employment agreement award and expenses related to corporate development activities in connection with potential gaming and other similar business activities. The Company has incurred approximately $1.9 million in casino chase costs for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Depreciation and amortization expense remained flat at approximately $2.3 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

Interest expense decreased to approximately $15.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to approximately $18.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The Company made cash interest payments of $187,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to cash interest payments of approximately $23.4 million on its outstanding debt for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. As previously announced, on January 25, 2021, the Company closed on new senior secured notes (the "2028 Notes"). The proceeds from the 2028 Notes were used to prepay in full: (1) the 2017 Credit Facility; (2) the 2018 Credit Facility; (3) the MGM National Harbor Loan; (4) the remaining amounts of our 7.375% Notes; and (5) our 8.75% Notes that were issued in the November 2020 Exchange Offer.

For the three months ended December 31, 2021, we recorded a provision for income taxes of approximately $1.2 million on pre-tax income from continuing operations of approximately $8.5 million, which results in a tax rate of 14.3%. For the three months ended December 31, 2020, we recorded a benefit from income taxes of approximately $13.0 million on pre-tax income from continuing operations of approximately $14.2 million, which results in a tax rate of (91.4)%. The Company paid $360,000 in taxes for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and received a net tax refund of $395,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Other income, net, was approximately $2.0 million and $1.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. We recognized other income in the amount of approximately $2.0 million and $1.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, related to our MGM investment.

Other pertinent financial information includes capital expenditures of approximately $2.1 million and $622,000 for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

During the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, the Company did not repurchase any shares of Class A or Class D common stock.

The Company, in connection with its prior 2009 stock option and restricted stock plan and its current 2019 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan (the "2019 Plan"), is authorized to purchase shares of Class D common stock to satisfy employee tax obligations in connection with the vesting of share grants under the plan. During the three months ended December 31, 2021, the Company executed a Stock Vest Tax Repurchase of 2,530 shares of Class D Common Stock in the amount of $9,000. During the three months ended December 31, 2020, the Company executed a Stock Vest Tax Repurchase of 4,225 shares of Class D Common Stock in the amount of $5,000.

Supplemental Financial Information:

For comparative purposes, the following more detailed, unaudited statements of operations for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 are included.











Three Months Ended December 31, 2021









(in thousands, unaudited )













































































Radio

Reach





Cable

Corporate/









Consolidated Broadcasting Media

Digital Television Eliminations











STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS:

























































NET REVENUE $ 130,966 $ 38,453 $ 19,268 $ 19,472 $ 54,631 $ (858)

OPERATING EXPENSES:

























Programming and technical

38,243

9,947

4,733

4,246

19,695

(378)

Selling, general and administrative

48,588

17,243

9,145

12,003

10,661

(464)

Corporate selling, general and administrative

19,293

-

1,576

1

2,935

14,781

Stock-based compensation

87

6

-

-

37

44

Depreciation and amortization

2,364

800

48

319

939

258

Total operating expenses

108,575

27,996

15,502

16,569

34,267

14,241

Operating income (loss)

22,391

10,457

3,766

2,903

20,364

(15,099)

INTEREST INCOME

33

-

-

-

-

33

INTEREST EXPENSE

15,908

44

-

79

1,919

13,866

OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, net

(1,968)

28

-

-

-

(1,996)

Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes and

noncontrolling interest in income of subsidiaries

8,484

10,385

3,766

2,824

18,445

(26,936)

PROVISION FOR (BENEFIT FROM) INCOME TAXES

1,211

5,166

1,026

-

3,415

(8,396)

CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME (LOSS)

7,273

5,219

2,740

2,824

15,030

(18,540)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

670

-

-

-

-

670

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 6,603 $ 5,219 $ 2,740 $ 2,824 $ 15,030 $ (19,210)

































Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 32,487 $ 11,506 $ 3,816 $ 3,222 $ 21,340 $ (7,397)













Three Months Ended December 31, 2020











(in thousands, unaudited )



















































































Radio

Reach





Cable

Corporate/











Consolidated Broadcasting Media

Digital Television Eliminations















STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS:





























































NET REVENUE $ 113,542 $ 43,507 $ 10,287 $ 14,755 $ 45,580 $ (587)



OPERATING EXPENSES:



























Programming and technical

28,129

7,805

3,823

3,154

13,694

(347)



Selling, general and administrative

33,524

15,770

1,881

6,674

9,420

(221)



Corporate selling, general and administrative

12,495

-

1,205

1

2,609

8,680



Stock-based compensation

839

104

-

-

51

684



Depreciation and amortization

2,322

756

59

344

932

231



Impairment of long-lived assets

1,700

1,700

-

-

-

-



Total operating expenses

79,009

26,135

6,968

10,173

26,706

9,027



Operating income (loss)

34,533

17,372

3,319

4,582

18,874

(9,614)



INTEREST INCOME

1

-

-

-

-

1



INTEREST EXPENSE

18,731

29

-

79

1,919

16,704



LOSS ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT

2,894

-

-

-

-

2,894



OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, net

(1,265)

352

-

-

-

(1,617)



Income (loss) before (benefit from) provision for income taxes and

noncontrolling interest in income of subsidiaries

14,174

16,991

3,319

4,503

16,955

(27,594)



(BENEFIT FROM) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

(12,950)

3,375

431

-

(416)

(16,340)



CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME (LOSS)

27,124

13,616

2,888

4,503

17,371

(11,254)



NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

698

-

-

-

-

698



NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 26,426 $ 13,616 $ 2,888 $ 4,503 $ 17,371 $ (11,952)





































Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 41,653 $ 20,123 $ 3,712 $ 5,096 $ 19,857 $ (7,135)











Year Ended December 31, 2021









(in thousands, unaudited)













































































Radio

Reach





Cable

Corporate/









Consolidated Broadcasting Media

Digital Television Eliminations











STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS:

























































NET REVENUE $ 441,462 $ 140,246 $ 46,437 $ 59,937 $ 198,180 $ (3,338)

OPERATING EXPENSES:

























Programming and technical

119,072

36,243

14,965

12,307

57,016

(1,459)

Selling, general and administrative

143,156

61,969

14,491

30,388

38,166

(1,858)

Corporate selling, general and administrative

50,837

-

3,455

3

7,756

39,623

Stock-based compensation

565

38

-

-

111

416

Depreciation and amortization

9,289

3,135

208

1,264

3,738

944

Total operating expenses

322,919

101,385

33,119

43,962

106,787

37,666

Operating income (loss)

118,543

38,861

13,318

15,975

91,393

(41,004)

INTEREST INCOME

218

-

-

-

-

218

INTEREST EXPENSE

65,702

174

-

316

7,676

57,536

LOSS ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT

6,949

-

-

-

-

6,949

OTHER INCOME, net

(8,134)

(392)

-

-

-

(7,742)

Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes and

noncontrolling interest in income of subsidiaries

54,244

39,079

13,318

15,659

83,717

(97,529)

PROVISION FOR (BENEFIT FROM) INCOME TAXES

13,577

12,665

3,573

-

20,815

(23,476)

CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME (LOSS)

40,667

26,414

9,745

15,659

62,902

(74,053)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

2,315

-

-

-

-

2,315

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 38,352 $ 26,414 $ 9,745 $ 15,659 $ 62,902 $ (76,368)

































Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 150,222 $ 42,518 $ 13,587 $ 17,571 $ 95,358 $ (18,812)











Year Ended December 31, 2020









(in thousands, unaudited)













































































Radio

Reach





Cable

Corporate/









Consolidated Broadcasting

Media

Digital Television Eliminations











STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS:

























































NET REVENUE $ 376,337 $ 130,573 $ 30,996 $ 35,599 $ 181,583 $ (2,414)

OPERATING EXPENSES:

























Programming and technical

103,813

33,410

12,967

11,056

47,856

(1,476)

Selling, general and administrative

108,633

57,325

6,205

18,519

27,443

(859)

Corporate selling, general and administrative

35,860

-

3,145

27

6,196

26,492

Stock-based compensation

2,294

317

59

6

51

1,861

Depreciation and amortization

9,741

3,022

237

1,592

3,749

1,141

Impairment of long-lived assets

84,400

84,400

-

-

-

-

Total operating expenses

344,741

178,474

22,613

31,200

85,295

27,159

Operating income (loss)

31,596

(47,901)

8,383

4,399

96,288

(29,573)

INTEREST INCOME

213

-

-

-

178

35

INTEREST EXPENSE

74,507

32

-

317

7,675

66,483

LOSS ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT

2,894

-

-

-

-

2,894

OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, net

(4,547)

352

-

-

-

(4,899)

(Loss) income before (benefit from) provision for income taxes and

noncontrolling interest in income of subsidiaries

(41,045)

(48,285)

8,383

4,082

88,791

(94,016)

(BENEFIT FROM) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

(34,476)

(8,318)

1,752

-

17,555

(45,465)

CONSOLIDATED NET (LOSS) INCOME

(6,569)

(39,967)

6,631

4,082

71,236

(48,551)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

1,544

-

-

-

-

1,544

NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ (8,113) $ (39,967) $ 6,631 $ 4,082 $ 71,236 $ (50,095)

































Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 138,018 $ 41,430 $ 9,313 $ 6,378 $ 100,192 $ (19,295)

Urban One, Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss its results for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021. The conference call is scheduled for Thursday, March 03, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EST. To participate on this call, U.S. callers may dial toll-free 1-877-226-8215; international callers may dial direct (+1) 409-207-6982. The Access Code is 7494333.

A replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 p.m. EST March 03, 2022 until 12:00 a.m. EST March 07, 2022. Callers may access the replay by calling 1-866-207-1041; international callers may dial direct (+1) 402-970-0847. The replay Access Code is 2519146.

Access to live audio and a replay of the conference call will also be available on Urban One's corporate website at www.urban1.com. The replay will be made available on the website for seven days after the call.

Urban One, Inc. (urban1.com), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets Black Americans and urban consumers in the United States. The Company owns TV One, LLC (tvone.tv), a television network serving more than 59 million households, offering a broad range of original programming, classic series and movies designed to entertain, inform and inspire a diverse audience of adult Black viewers. As of December 31, 2021, we owned and/or operated 64 independently formatted, revenue producing broadcast stations (including 54 FM or AM stations, 8 HD stations, and the 2 low power television stations we operate) branded under the tradename "Radio One" in 13 urban markets in the United States. Through its controlling interest in Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), the Company also operates syndicated programming including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show and the DL Hughley Show. In addition to its radio and television broadcast assets, Urban One owns iOne Digital (ionedigital.com), our wholly owned digital platform serving the African-American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment websites, including its Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. We also have invested in a minority ownership interest in MGM National Harbor, a gaming resort located in Prince George's County, Maryland. Through our national multi-media operations, we provide advertisers with a unique and powerful delivery mechanism to the African-American and urban audiences.

Notes:

1 "Broadcast and digital operating income" consists of net (loss) income before depreciation and amortization, corporate selling, general and administrative expenses, stock-based compensation, income taxes, noncontrolling interest in income (loss) of subsidiaries, interest expense, impairment of long-lived assets, other (income) expense, loss (gain) on retirement of debt, gain on sale-leaseback and interest income. Broadcast and digital operating income is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles. Nevertheless, broadcast and digital operating income is a significant measure used by our management to evaluate the operating performance of our core operating segments because broadcast and digital operating income provides helpful information about our results of operations apart from expenses associated with our fixed assets and long-lived intangible assets, income taxes, investments, debt financings and retirements, overhead, stock-based compensation, impairment charges, and asset sales. Our measure of broadcast and digital operating income is similar to industry use of station operating income; however, it reflects our more diverse business and therefore is not completely analogous to "station operating income" or other similarly titled measures used by other companies. Broadcast and digital operating income does not purport to represent operating income or cash flow from operating activities, as those terms are defined under generally accepted accounting principles, and should not be considered as an alternative to those measurements as an indicator of our performance. A reconciliation of net income (loss) to broadcast and digital operating income has been provided in this release.

2 "Adjusted EBITDA" consists of net income (loss) plus (1) depreciation, amortization, income taxes, interest expense, noncontrolling interest in (loss) income of subsidiaries, impairment of long-lived assets, stock-based compensation, (gain) loss on retirement of debt, gain on sale-leaseback, Employment Agreement and incentive plan award expenses and other compensation, contingent consideration from acquisition, casino chase costs, severance-related costs, cost investment income, less (2) other income and interest income. Net income before interest income, interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization is commonly referred to in our business as "EBITDA." Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles. However, we believe Adjusted EBITDA is often a useful measure of a company's operating performance and is a significant measure used by our management to evaluate the operating performance of our business because Adjusted EBITDA excludes charges for depreciation, amortization and interest expense that have resulted from our acquisitions and debt financing, our taxes, impairment charges, and gain on retirements of debt. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information about the operating performance of our business, apart from the expenses associated with our fixed assets and long-lived intangible assets or capital structure. EBITDA is frequently used as one of the measures for comparing businesses in the broadcasting industry, although our measure of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, including, but not limited to the fact that our definition includes the results of all four segments (radio broadcasting, Reach Media, digital and cable television). Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA do not purport to represent operating income or cash flow from operating activities, as those terms are defined under generally accepted accounting principles, and should not be considered as alternatives to those measurements as an indicator of our performance. A reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA has been provided in this release.

3 For the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, Urban One had 51,206,358 and 45,942,818 shares of common stock outstanding on a weighted average basis (basic), respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, Urban One had 50,163,600 and 45,041,467 shares of common stock outstanding on a weighted average basis (basic), respectively.

4 For the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, Urban One had 55,084,927 and 48,054,418 shares of common stock outstanding on a weighted average basis (fully diluted for outstanding stock awards), respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, Urban One had 54,136,641 and 45,041,467 shares of common stock outstanding on a weighted average basis (fully diluted for outstanding stock awards), respectively.

