URBAN ONE, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

WASHINGTON, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONEK and UONE) today reported its results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Net revenue was approximately $131.0 million, an increase of 15.3% from the same period in 2020. The Company reported operating income of approximately $22.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to approximately $34.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Broadcast and digital operating income1 was approximately $44.1 million, a decrease of 14.9% from the same period in 2020. Net income was approximately $6.6 million or $0.13 per share (basic) compared to approximately $26.4 million or $0.58 per share (basic) for the same period in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA2 was approximately $32.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to approximately $41.7 million for the same period in 2020.
Alfred C. Liggins, III, Urban One's CEO and President stated, "We had another very strong quarter, with revenue exceeding expectations, allowing us to significantly exceed our previous Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the year of $140-$145 million. There was some noise in the expenses, predominantly related to returning events, TV programming amortization and annual staff bonuses, all of which were anticipated and factored into our guidance. Demand for our audience remains extremely robust across the platform, and, excluding political, advertising revenues for the quarter were up double-digit percentages in all of our operating segments. Digital revenues were up 42.9%, and we exceeded $50 million in annual digital revenue for the first time. Cable TV revenues were up 43.6% helped by strong upfront demand and higher average unit rates across both TV One and Cleo. Looking back at pre-pandemic revenues, when we aggregate our radio broadcasting, syndication, events and digital operations, net revenues were up 25% compared to Q4 2019, and Adjusted EBITDA up 21%. We expect to continue to exceed pre-pandemic revenues and Adjusted EBITDA in 2022, and this is supported by first quarter 2022 core radio pacings up low double digits, and up mid-teens including digital revenues."
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share data)
(in thousands, except share data)
NET REVENUE
$ 130,966
$ 113,542
$ 441,462
$ 376,337
OPERATING EXPENSES
Programming and technical, excluding stock-based compensation
38,243
28,129
119,072
103,813
Selling, general and administrative, excluding stock-based compensation
48,588
33,524
143,156
108,633
Corporate selling, general and administrative, excluding stock-based
19,293
12,495
50,837
35,860
Stock-based compensation
87
839
565
2,294
Depreciation and amortization
2,364
2,322
9,289
9,741
Impairment of long-lived assets
-
1,700
-
84,400
Total operating expenses
108,575
79,009
322,919
344,741
Operating income
22,391
34,533
118,543
31,596
INTEREST INCOME
33
1
218
213
INTEREST EXPENSE
15,908
18,731
65,702
74,507
LOSS ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT
-
2,894
6,949
2,894
OTHER INCOME, net
(1,968)
(1,265)
(8,134)
(4,547)
Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes
8,484
14,174
54,244
(41,045)
PROVISION FOR (BENEFIT FROM) INCOME TAXES
1,211
(12,950)
13,577
(34,476)
CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME (LOSS)
7,273
27,124
40,667
(6,569)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
670
698
2,315
1,544
CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO
$ 6,603
$ 26,426
$ 38,352
$ (8,113)
AMOUNTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO
$ 6,603
$ 26,426
$ 38,352
$ (8,113)
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic3
51,206,358
45,942,818
50,163,600
45,041,467
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted4
55,084,927
48,054,418
54,136,641
45,041,467
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
PER SHARE DATA - basic and diluted:
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)
(in thousands, except per share data)
Consolidated net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (basic)
$ 0.13
$ 0.58
$ 0.76
$ (0.18)
Consolidated net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (diluted)
$ 0.12
$ 0.55
$ 0.71
$ (0.18)
SELECTED OTHER DATA
Broadcast and digital operating income 1
$ 44,135
$ 51,889
$ 179,234
$ 163,891
Broadcast and digital operating income margin (% of net revenue)
33.7%
45.7%
40.6%
43.5%
Broadcast and digital operating income reconciliation:
Consolidated net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$ 6,603
$ 26,426
$ 38,352
$ (8,113)
Add back non-broadcast and digital operating income items included in consolidated net
Interest income
(33)
(1)
(218)
(213)
Interest expense
15,908
18,731
65,702
74,507
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
1,211
(12,950)
13,577
(34,476)
Corporate selling, general and administrative expenses
19,293
12,495
50,837
35,860
Stock-based compensation
87
839
565
2,294
Loss on retirement of debt
-
2,894
6,949
2,894
Other income, net
(1,968)
(1,265)
(8,134)
(4,547)
Depreciation and amortization
2,364
2,322
9,289
9,741
Noncontrolling interest in income of subsidiaries
670
698
2,315
1,544
Impairment of long-lived assets
-
1,700
-
84,400
Broadcast and digital operating income
$ 44,135
$ 51,889
$ 179,234
$ 163,891
Adjusted EBITDA2
$ 32,487
$ 41,653
$ 150,222
$ 138,018
Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation:
Consolidated net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$ 6,603
$ 26,426
$ 38,352
$ (8,113)
Interest income
(33)
(1)
(218)
(213)
Interest expense
15,908
18,731
65,702
74,507
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
1,211
(12,950)
13,577
(34,476)
Depreciation and amortization
2,364
2,322
9,289
9,741
EBITDA
$ 26,053
$ 34,528
$ 126,702
$ 41,446
Stock-based compensation
87
839
565
2,294
Loss on retirement of debt
-
2,894
6,949
2,894
Other income, net
(1,968)
(1,265)
(8,134)
(4,547)
Noncontrolling interest in income of subsidiaries
670
698
2,315
1,544
Casino chase costs
1,886
-
6,727
-
Employment Agreement Award, incentive plan award expenses and other compensation
3,465
(47)
6,163
2,271
Contingent consideration from acquisition
-
48
280
46
Severance-related costs
311
654
965
2,800
Cost method investment income from MGM National Harbor
1,983
1,604
7,690
4,870
Impairment of long-lived assets
-
1,700
-
84,400
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 32,487
$ 41,653
$ 150,222
$ 138,018
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA:
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
$ 152,218
$ 73,858
Intangible assets, net
780,133
764,858
Total assets
1,261,108
1,195,487
Total debt (including current portion, net of issuance costs)
818,616
842,286
Total liabilities
989,973
995,888
Total stockholders' equity
254,120
186,898
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
17,015
12,701
December 31, 2021
Applicable Interest
(in thousands)
SELECTED LEVERAGE DATA:
7.375% senior secured notes due February 2028, net of issuance costs of
$ 811,111
7.375%
PPP Loan
7,505
1.00%
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements represent management's current expectations and are based upon information available to Urban One at the time of this release. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Urban One's control, that may cause the actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are described in Urban One's reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 10-Q/A, 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Urban One does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements.
The COVID-19 pandemic could have an impact on certain of our revenue and alternative revenue sources on a going forward basis. While parts of the country are recovering, other parts could see a resurgence of the pandemic and this could impact our results of operations, particularly in our larger markets such as Dallas, Houston and Atlanta. During the early portion of the pandemic, a number of advertisers across a variety of significant advertising categories reduced advertising spend due to the pandemic. This has been particularly true within our radio segment which derives substantial revenue from local advertisers, including in areas such as Texas, Ohio and Georgia. The economies in these areas were hit particularly hard due to social distancing and other government interventions. Further, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a shift in the way people work and commute, which in some instances has altered demand for our broadcasting radio advertising. Finally, the COVID-19 outbreak caused the postponement or cancellation of certain of our tent pole special events or otherwise impaired or limited ticket sales for such events. A resurgence could have a similar future impact. We do not carry business interruption insurance to compensate us for losses and such losses may continue to occur as a result of the ongoing and fluctuating nature of the COVID-19 pandemic. New outbreaks or surges in new cases due to variants in the markets in which we operate could have material impacts on our liquidity, operations including potential impairment of assets, and our financial results. Likewise, our income from our investment in MGM National Harbor Casino has at times been negatively impacted by closures and limitations on occupancy imposed by state and local governmental authorities.
Net revenue consists of gross revenue, net of local and national agency and outside sales representative commissions. Agency and outside sales representative commissions are calculated based on a stated percentage applied to gross billing.
Three Months Ended December 31,
2021
2020
$ Change
% Change
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Net Revenue:
Radio Advertising
$
46,211
$
39,154
$
7,057
18.0%
Political Advertising
1,502
15,395
(13,893)
-90.2%
Digital Advertising
19,462
13,618
5,844
42.9%
Cable Television Advertising
28,951
20,156
8,795
43.6%
Cable Television Affiliate Fees
25,620
24,242
1,378
5.7%
Event Revenues & Other
9,220
977
8,243
843.7%
Net Revenue (as reported)
$
130,966
$
113,542
$
17,424
15.3%
Net revenue increased to approximately $131.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, from approximately $113.5 million for the same period in 2020. Net revenues from our radio broadcasting segment decreased 11.6% compared to the same period in 2020. The decrease in net revenue in our radio broadcasting segment was primarily due to political revenue that did not return in 2021. Net revenue excluding political, from our radio broadcasting segment increased 15.5% compared to the same period in 2020. We recognized approximately $54.6 million of revenue from our cable television segment during the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to approximately $45.6 million for the same period in 2020 with increases in both advertising and affiliate sales. We recognized approximately $19.3 million of revenue from our Reach Media segment during the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to approximately $10.3 million for the same period in 2020. The Fantastic Voyage took place during the fourth quarter of 2021 and Reach Media recognized approximately $7.0 million in revenue from operating the event. Finally, net revenues for our digital segment increased approximately $4.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, primarily due to an increase in direct revenues.
Operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation and impairment of long-lived assets, increased to approximately $106.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, up 43.1% from the approximately $74.1 million incurred for the comparable quarter in 2020. The overall operating expense increase was driven by higher programming and technical expenses, higher selling, general and administrative expenses and higher corporate selling, general and administrative expenses.
During the quarter ended September 30, 2020, we began to reinstate certain cost-cutting measures that were taken during the preliminary phases of the pandemic such as furloughs, layoffs and salary reductions. Continuing throughout 2021, as the economy began to recover, we also reversed certain other expense reduction measures including increasing travel and entertainment expenses, merit raises, marketing spend and programming/production costs, and special event costs. As a result of the continued reopening of the economy and corresponding increases in revenue, we've incurred an increase in the following expenses: approximately $5.9 million in employee compensation expenses, $5.8 million in higher program content amortization expense at our cable television segment, $7.1 million in special event costs, $1.4 million in marketing spend, $1.7 million in contract labor, talent costs and consulting fees and $4.2 million in variable expenses. Finally, the increase in corporate selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to the same period in 2020 is primarily due to an increase in compensation expense of approximately $3.5 million related to the employment agreement award and expenses related to corporate development activities in connection with potential gaming and other similar business activities. The Company has incurred approximately $1.9 million in casino chase costs for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
Depreciation and amortization expense remained flat at approximately $2.3 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.
Interest expense decreased to approximately $15.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to approximately $18.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The Company made cash interest payments of $187,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to cash interest payments of approximately $23.4 million on its outstanding debt for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. As previously announced, on January 25, 2021, the Company closed on new senior secured notes (the "2028 Notes"). The proceeds from the 2028 Notes were used to prepay in full: (1) the 2017 Credit Facility; (2) the 2018 Credit Facility; (3) the MGM National Harbor Loan; (4) the remaining amounts of our 7.375% Notes; and (5) our 8.75% Notes that were issued in the November 2020 Exchange Offer.
For the three months ended December 31, 2021, we recorded a provision for income taxes of approximately $1.2 million on pre-tax income from continuing operations of approximately $8.5 million, which results in a tax rate of 14.3%. For the three months ended December 31, 2020, we recorded a benefit from income taxes of approximately $13.0 million on pre-tax income from continuing operations of approximately $14.2 million, which results in a tax rate of (91.4)%. The Company paid $360,000 in taxes for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and received a net tax refund of $395,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.
Other income, net, was approximately $2.0 million and $1.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. We recognized other income in the amount of approximately $2.0 million and $1.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, related to our MGM investment.
Other pertinent financial information includes capital expenditures of approximately $2.1 million and $622,000 for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
During the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, the Company did not repurchase any shares of Class A or Class D common stock.
The Company, in connection with its prior 2009 stock option and restricted stock plan and its current 2019 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan (the "2019 Plan"), is authorized to purchase shares of Class D common stock to satisfy employee tax obligations in connection with the vesting of share grants under the plan. During the three months ended December 31, 2021, the Company executed a Stock Vest Tax Repurchase of 2,530 shares of Class D Common Stock in the amount of $9,000. During the three months ended December 31, 2020, the Company executed a Stock Vest Tax Repurchase of 4,225 shares of Class D Common Stock in the amount of $5,000.
Supplemental Financial Information:
For comparative purposes, the following more detailed, unaudited statements of operations for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 are included.
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
(in thousands, unaudited)
Radio
Reach
Cable
Corporate/
Consolidated
Broadcasting
Media
Digital
Television
Eliminations
STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS:
NET REVENUE
$
130,966
$
38,453
$
19,268
$
19,472
$
54,631
$
(858)
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Programming and technical
38,243
9,947
4,733
4,246
19,695
(378)
Selling, general and administrative
48,588
17,243
9,145
12,003
10,661
(464)
Corporate selling, general and administrative
19,293
-
1,576
1
2,935
14,781
Stock-based compensation
87
6
-
-
37
44
Depreciation and amortization
2,364
800
48
319
939
258
Total operating expenses
108,575
27,996
15,502
16,569
34,267
14,241
Operating income (loss)
22,391
10,457
3,766
2,903
20,364
(15,099)
INTEREST INCOME
33
-
-
-
-
33
INTEREST EXPENSE
15,908
44
-
79
1,919
13,866
OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, net
(1,968)
28
-
-
-
(1,996)
Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes and
8,484
10,385
3,766
2,824
18,445
(26,936)
PROVISION FOR (BENEFIT FROM) INCOME TAXES
1,211
5,166
1,026
-
3,415
(8,396)
CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME (LOSS)
7,273
5,219
2,740
2,824
15,030
(18,540)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
670
-
-
-
-
670
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$
6,603
$
5,219
$
2,740
$
2,824
$
15,030
$
(19,210)
Adjusted EBITDA2
$
32,487
$
11,506
$
3,816
$
3,222
$
21,340
$
(7,397)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
(in thousands, unaudited)
Radio
Reach
Cable
Corporate/
Consolidated
Broadcasting
Media
Digital
Television
Eliminations
STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS:
NET REVENUE
$
113,542
$
43,507
$
10,287
$
14,755
$
45,580
$
(587)
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Programming and technical
28,129
7,805
3,823
3,154
13,694
(347)
Selling, general and administrative
33,524
15,770
1,881
6,674
9,420
(221)
Corporate selling, general and administrative
12,495
-
1,205
1
2,609
8,680
Stock-based compensation
839
104
-
-
51
684
Depreciation and amortization
2,322
756
59
344
932
231
Impairment of long-lived assets
1,700
1,700
-
-
-
-
Total operating expenses
79,009
26,135
6,968
10,173
26,706
9,027
Operating income (loss)
34,533
17,372
3,319
4,582
18,874
(9,614)
INTEREST INCOME
1
-
-
-
-
1
INTEREST EXPENSE
18,731
29
-
79
1,919
16,704
LOSS ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT
2,894
-
-
-
-
2,894
OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, net
(1,265)
352
-
-
-
(1,617)
Income (loss) before (benefit from) provision for income taxes and
14,174
16,991
3,319
4,503
16,955
(27,594)
(BENEFIT FROM) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
(12,950)
3,375
431
-
(416)
(16,340)
CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME (LOSS)
27,124
13,616
2,888
4,503
17,371
(11,254)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
698
-
-
-
-
698
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$
26,426
$
13,616
$
2,888
$
4,503
$
17,371
$
(11,952)
Adjusted EBITDA2
$
41,653
$
20,123
$
3,712
$
5,096
$
19,857
$
(7,135)
Year Ended December 31, 2021
(in thousands, unaudited)
Radio
Reach
Cable
Corporate/
Consolidated
Broadcasting
Media
Digital
Television
Eliminations
STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS:
NET REVENUE
$
441,462
$
140,246
$
46,437
$
59,937
$
198,180
$
(3,338)
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Programming and technical
119,072
36,243
14,965
12,307
57,016
(1,459)
Selling, general and administrative
143,156
61,969
14,491
30,388
38,166
(1,858)
Corporate selling, general and administrative
50,837
-
3,455
3
7,756
39,623
Stock-based compensation
565
38
-
-
111
416
Depreciation and amortization
9,289
3,135
208
1,264
3,738
944
Total operating expenses
322,919
101,385
33,119
43,962
106,787
37,666
Operating income (loss)
118,543
38,861
13,318
15,975
91,393
(41,004)
INTEREST INCOME
218
-
-
-
-
218
INTEREST EXPENSE
65,702
174
-
316
7,676
57,536
LOSS ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT
6,949
-
-
-
-
6,949
OTHER INCOME, net
(8,134)
(392)
-
-
-
(7,742)
Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes and
54,244
39,079
13,318
15,659
83,717
(97,529)
PROVISION FOR (BENEFIT FROM) INCOME TAXES
13,577
12,665
3,573
-
20,815
(23,476)
CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME (LOSS)
40,667
26,414
9,745
15,659
62,902
(74,053)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
2,315
-
-
-
-
2,315
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$
38,352
$
26,414
$
9,745
$
15,659
$
62,902
$
(76,368)
Adjusted EBITDA2
$
150,222
$
42,518
$
13,587
$
17,571
$
95,358
$
(18,812)
Year Ended December 31, 2020
(in thousands, unaudited)
Radio
Reach
Cable
Corporate/
Consolidated
Broadcasting
Media
Digital
Television
Eliminations
STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS:
NET REVENUE
$
376,337
$
130,573
$
30,996
$
35,599
$
181,583
$
(2,414)
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Programming and technical
103,813
33,410
12,967
11,056
47,856
(1,476)
Selling, general and administrative
108,633
57,325
6,205
18,519
27,443
(859)
Corporate selling, general and administrative
35,860
-
3,145
27
6,196
26,492
Stock-based compensation
2,294
317
59
6
51
1,861
Depreciation and amortization
9,741
3,022
237
1,592
3,749
1,141
Impairment of long-lived assets
84,400
84,400
-
-
-
-
Total operating expenses
344,741
178,474
22,613
31,200
85,295
27,159
Operating income (loss)
31,596
(47,901)
8,383
4,399
96,288
(29,573)
INTEREST INCOME
213
-
-
-
178
35
INTEREST EXPENSE
74,507
32
-
317
7,675
66,483
LOSS ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT
2,894
-
-
-
-
2,894
OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, net
(4,547)
352
-
-
-
(4,899)
(Loss) income before (benefit from) provision for income taxes and
(41,045)
(48,285)
8,383
4,082
88,791
(94,016)
(BENEFIT FROM) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
(34,476)
(8,318)
1,752
-
17,555
(45,465)
CONSOLIDATED NET (LOSS) INCOME
(6,569)
(39,967)
6,631
4,082
71,236
(48,551)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
1,544
-
-
-
-
1,544
NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$
(8,113)
$
(39,967)
$
6,631
$
4,082
$
71,236
$
(50,095)
Adjusted EBITDA2
$
138,018
$
41,430
$
9,313
$
6,378
$
100,192
$
(19,295)
Urban One, Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss its results for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021. The conference call is scheduled for Thursday, March 03, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EST. To participate on this call, U.S. callers may dial toll-free 1-877-226-8215; international callers may dial direct (+1) 409-207-6982. The Access Code is 7494333.
A replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 p.m. EST March 03, 2022 until 12:00 a.m. EST March 07, 2022. Callers may access the replay by calling 1-866-207-1041; international callers may dial direct (+1) 402-970-0847. The replay Access Code is 2519146.
Access to live audio and a replay of the conference call will also be available on Urban One's corporate website at www.urban1.com. The replay will be made available on the website for seven days after the call.
Urban One, Inc. (urban1.com), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets Black Americans and urban consumers in the United States. The Company owns TV One, LLC (tvone.tv), a television network serving more than 59 million households, offering a broad range of original programming, classic series and movies designed to entertain, inform and inspire a diverse audience of adult Black viewers. As of December 31, 2021, we owned and/or operated 64 independently formatted, revenue producing broadcast stations (including 54 FM or AM stations, 8 HD stations, and the 2 low power television stations we operate) branded under the tradename "Radio One" in 13 urban markets in the United States. Through its controlling interest in Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), the Company also operates syndicated programming including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show and the DL Hughley Show. In addition to its radio and television broadcast assets, Urban One owns iOne Digital (ionedigital.com), our wholly owned digital platform serving the African-American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment websites, including its Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. We also have invested in a minority ownership interest in MGM National Harbor, a gaming resort located in Prince George's County, Maryland. Through our national multi-media operations, we provide advertisers with a unique and powerful delivery mechanism to the African-American and urban audiences.
Notes:
1 "Broadcast and digital operating income" consists of net (loss) income before depreciation and amortization, corporate selling, general and administrative expenses, stock-based compensation, income taxes, noncontrolling interest in income (loss) of subsidiaries, interest expense, impairment of long-lived assets, other (income) expense, loss (gain) on retirement of debt, gain on sale-leaseback and interest income. Broadcast and digital operating income is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles. Nevertheless, broadcast and digital operating income is a significant measure used by our management to evaluate the operating performance of our core operating segments because broadcast and digital operating income provides helpful information about our results of operations apart from expenses associated with our fixed assets and long-lived intangible assets, income taxes, investments, debt financings and retirements, overhead, stock-based compensation, impairment charges, and asset sales. Our measure of broadcast and digital operating income is similar to industry use of station operating income; however, it reflects our more diverse business and therefore is not completely analogous to "station operating income" or other similarly titled measures used by other companies. Broadcast and digital operating income does not purport to represent operating income or cash flow from operating activities, as those terms are defined under generally accepted accounting principles, and should not be considered as an alternative to those measurements as an indicator of our performance. A reconciliation of net income (loss) to broadcast and digital operating income has been provided in this release.
2 "Adjusted EBITDA" consists of net income (loss) plus (1) depreciation, amortization, income taxes, interest expense, noncontrolling interest in (loss) income of subsidiaries, impairment of long-lived assets, stock-based compensation, (gain) loss on retirement of debt, gain on sale-leaseback, Employment Agreement and incentive plan award expenses and other compensation, contingent consideration from acquisition, casino chase costs, severance-related costs, cost investment income, less (2) other income and interest income. Net income before interest income, interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization is commonly referred to in our business as "EBITDA." Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles. However, we believe Adjusted EBITDA is often a useful measure of a company's operating performance and is a significant measure used by our management to evaluate the operating performance of our business because Adjusted EBITDA excludes charges for depreciation, amortization and interest expense that have resulted from our acquisitions and debt financing, our taxes, impairment charges, and gain on retirements of debt. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information about the operating performance of our business, apart from the expenses associated with our fixed assets and long-lived intangible assets or capital structure. EBITDA is frequently used as one of the measures for comparing businesses in the broadcasting industry, although our measure of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, including, but not limited to the fact that our definition includes the results of all four segments (radio broadcasting, Reach Media, digital and cable television). Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA do not purport to represent operating income or cash flow from operating activities, as those terms are defined under generally accepted accounting principles, and should not be considered as alternatives to those measurements as an indicator of our performance. A reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA has been provided in this release.
3 For the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, Urban One had 51,206,358 and 45,942,818 shares of common stock outstanding on a weighted average basis (basic), respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, Urban One had 50,163,600 and 45,041,467 shares of common stock outstanding on a weighted average basis (basic), respectively.
4 For the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, Urban One had 55,084,927 and 48,054,418 shares of common stock outstanding on a weighted average basis (fully diluted for outstanding stock awards), respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, Urban One had 54,136,641 and 45,041,467 shares of common stock outstanding on a weighted average basis (fully diluted for outstanding stock awards), respectively.
