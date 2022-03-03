Turnt Gaming's "Engage to Earn" Fighting Game Draws $4.3M in Funding from Polygon Studios, Shima Capital and Other Top Blockchain Focused VC Funds

SEATTLE, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Turnt Gaming , a developer of interactive NFT-based entertainment products and media, today announced it has secured $4.3M in funding from Polygon's gaming/NFT arm, Polygon Studios , and blockchain investor Shima Capital . These partnerships will accelerate community building for Taunt Battleworld , Turnt's skill-based fighting game simulator featuring legendary boxing icon Floyd Mayweather and newly announced Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) legend Cris Cyborg . The game's first NFT drop is scheduled for March 5, 2022. The event, dubbed the "Skull Pass Event," will allow players to buy up to 2,500 NFT fighter passes that include one NFT fighter and other special benefits for players.

In a new study of 1,500 console and PC gamers, market research firm Interpret found that 56% of respondents who are aware of NFTs favor earning them in games, and 45% indicated that being able to earn NFTs through gaming would increase their current engagement levels. When implemented with the proper safeguards in place, NFT-based entertainment offerings such as Taunt Battleworld represent a new era in gaming delivering new experiences to sophisticated players.

Fueled by a stable of early community followers, Taunt Battleworld marks a new generation in gaming by being the first to combine multiple ways to play with its new "engage to earn" model. The game combines live interactive entertainment with the ability to own real fighters that can be purchased or earned within the game as NFTs.

Together, this brings a level of excitement not yet seen in NFT gaming, including:

Play-to-Earn: Players can enter their NFT's into simulated fights and the most skilled players have a higher chance of winning.

Watch-to-Earn: Viewers can earn Turnt's native in-game TAUNT token for watching fight streams and being a valued part of the community.

Predict-to-Earn: Spectators can compete with other viewers to predict outcomes of the simulated fights and win TAUNT tokens for free.

In addition to the capital raise, Cris Cyborg joins Turnt's stable of real world fighters. Widely regarded as one of the greatest female fighters of all time, Cyborg is the only MMA fighter in history, male or female, to become a Grand Slam Champion.

Shreyansh Singh, Head of Investments at Polygon, said: "Not only are we partnering with Turnt Gaming to bring their NFT based game to life with our blockchain solution, but we are pleased to be a part of this funding round as well. We anticipate this funding to be just the start of a prosperous and successful relationship as we continue to support Polygon's gaming sector with Taunt Battleworld."

Yida Gao, General Partner of Shima Capital, said: "We as a company only back the most brilliant companies within blockchain and gaming. Turnt Gaming is an obvious choice to add to our portfolio. Its inaugural title Taunt Battleworld and its innovative Engage-to-Earn platform has the chance to drive access for millions of players into the Play-to-Earn space."

Jeff Liboon, founder of Turnt Gaming, said. "These initial partnerships are just the first steps in our mission to provide the best interactive experiences within NFT gaming. We are grateful to have such impressive partners to support us on our journey and we look forward to the official launch of Taunt Battleword in the coming months."

About Turnt Gaming

Turnt Gaming powers next generation interactive entertainment products and media that reimagine how live content is consumed. In addition to Taunt Battleworld, a NFT blockchain simulation fighting game, Turnt partners with media, gaming, and wagering companies to create and bring to life new ways to play. The company's community-first approach focuses on delivering products to build robust communities, endless value to players, and timeless fun. Turnt is founded and advised by industry veterans from Amazon, EA, Centaurus Games (Club WPT), and Unity.

