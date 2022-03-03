Ticket Sales Now Open for 2022 LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, NJ from May 9-15

CLIFTON, N.J., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) today officially kicked-off ticket sales for the 2022 Cognizant Founders Cup, which takes place at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, NJ, May 9-15. Golf fans can now visit www.thefounderslpga.com to purchase individual and week-long ticket packages along with an assortment of hospitality options.

"The Cognizant Founders Cup is thrilled to return to Northern New Jersey for a second straight year and play on one of the state's premier golf courses, as we celebrate the LPGA's heritage in an event that will showcase the best professional golfers in the world," said Tracy Hupko, Manager, Tournament Sales & Marketing, Cognizant Founders Cup. "For golf fans we have several package options available for purchase, ranging from general admission to on-course hospitality, and we're pleased to announce that general parking is included in all ticket purchases."

NJ-based Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), one of the world's leading professional services companies, will continue to serve as Title Sponsor for the 2022 Cognizant Founders Cup. This marks the second consecutive year that golf's best professional women players will visit Northern NJ to compete in the prestigious event that pays tribute to the 13 founding members of the LPGA, including surviving founders Marlene Bauer Hagge and Shirley Spork. The Cognizant Founders Cup offers a $3 million purse, which is the largest of any LPGA Tour event outside of the majors and the CME Group Tour Championship. The 144-player field is expected to be filled with the Tour's most talented and accomplished players of today along with 2 special exemptions to be named at a later date.

"As we head into year two of the partnership, we're looking forward to furthering diversity and inclusion efforts in the sport of golf, just as we continue our work to advance diversity and inclusion in the tech industry," said Gaurav Chand, Chief Marketing Officer, Cognizant. "We're privileged to be able to use our platform to level the playing field for girls and women who play this great game and assist the LPGA Tour in building a stronger, more diverse platform for the next generation of golfers."

General admission tickets, providing access to the tournament grounds any day Wednesday - Sunday are $40, with a weekly 5-day pass available for $125. Veterans, first responders, active military and Juniors 17 and under receive free general admission. Hospitality packages begin at $150 per day, which includes access to the Drive On Pavilion on the 9th Green, a parking pass, continental breakfast, lunch, afternoon snack, water, coffee, soft drinks, beer and wine. Additional packages are available for individuals and corporations seeking a more intimate experience.

Golf fans are welcomed to visit the Brand Ambassador Center and register to serve as Brand Ambassadors, helping with all aspects of tournament operations, on-course and behind the scenes capacities.

