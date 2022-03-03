Quantum Private Wealth announces enhanced compliance partnership

LAKE FOREST, Ill., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Private Wealth, a boutique Investment Management firm known for its innovative e3 investment strategy, announced an expansion of partnership with the independent security and compliance firm, Foreside.

Working with Foreside since 2020, Quantum broadens the back-office relationship to incorporate their Partner PLUS program with enhanced services, including Proactive Compliance and Unlimited Consulting, in addition to foundational security and compliance.

Investment management transparency and integrity has become increasingly more important to clients since 2008

Quantum's e3 investment process Empowers, Enhances, and Elevates clients with trusted service and innovative strategies

Foreside offers personalized compliance and technology solutions that meet and anticipate the emerging regulatory and marketplace dynamics

"In today's changing regulatory environment, our clients expect and deserve leading-edge compliance," states Jim Perkins, Quantum CEO. "As a Fiduciary, we are always looking to ensure our unbiased approach is coupled with superior back-office support. Partner PLUS builds on our core values, further cementing our industry leadership." For more information, please visit Quantum Private Wealth.

About Quantum Private Wealth

Quantum Private Wealth is a boutique Investment firm headed by industry veteran Jim Perkins, who helps transform clients from making money to making money do more. Quantum's unique e3 model – Empower, Enhance, Elevate – builds an investment plan and platform for not just wealth but multi-generational legacy wealth. Please visit www.quantumprivatewealth.com for more information or reach out directly to Jen Morreale or Andrea O' Brien at 847-474-1400 to see how we can help make your money do more for you, your family, and your legacy.

About Foreside

Foreside is committed to offering cost-effective, tailor-made solutions that allow our clients to focus on portfolio management and business growth while adhering to distribution and compliance best practices. We collaborate with recognized service providers to ensure that our clients receive informative and quality services. For more information, please visit: https://www.foreside.com.

