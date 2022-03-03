In the heart of this celebrated oceanside community, the all-new Four Seasons is a modern reflection of the classic yacht club lifestyle with unrivalled style and service

NOW OPEN: Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Fort Lauderdale Steers a New Course in One of America's Favourite Sun Destinations

NOW OPEN: Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Fort Lauderdale Steers a New Course in One of America's Favourite Sun Destinations In the heart of this celebrated oceanside community, the all-new Four Seasons is a modern reflection of the classic yacht club lifestyle with unrivalled style and service

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Fort Lauderdale has just arrived on the shining Atlantic coast of South Florida, welcoming guests from near and far to experience the very best of dynamic living.

A modern reflection of the classic yacht club lifestyle, the grand two-storey lobby welcomes guests upon arrival. Photo Credit: Rich Stapleton (PRNewswire)

Befitting the much-anticipated entry of Four Seasons into one of the world's favourite vacation destinations, the building's curved silhouette, fresh white materials, and clean contemporary lines designed by architect Kobi Karp are inspired by the city's yachting heritage, winding waterways, and lively streets. This modern, tropical city remains welcoming and easy going even as it glistens with renewed grandeur.

In the two-storey lobby, an eclectic mix of international travellers checking in, long-time locals stopping by for a drink, and families toting a picnic basket on their way to the beach intersect in a series of spaces created by Tara Bernerd & Partners. Here, the Riviera lifestyle marries with the freshness and elegance of mid-century modernist design – an atmosphere that resembles an era when frolicking in the sun first put Florida on the holiday map.

"Like a picture-perfect postcard, the newest Four Seasons in our growing global portfolio will create an unmatched luxury lifestyle experience – from design to service, and everything in between. We are setting the stage to experience one of America's most beloved seaside communities in an entirely new way," says Christian Clerc, Four Seasons President – Hotels and Resorts. "Working closely with Nadim Ashi of Fort Hospitality, our visionary owner partner of three additional Four Seasons hotels and residences, we are continuing to raise the bar for luxury hospitality along the South Florida coast."

A Place in the Sun

"The opportunity to soak up the sun poolside, spend a day at the beach or head out onto the water is the reason so many are drawn to South Florida," says General Manager Mazen Saleh. "We're matching the energy and spirit you feel here in Fort Lauderdale with the sophisticated touch and legendary service of Four Seasons."

Like the gleaming deck of a superyacht, the Ocean Sun Deck is home to two horizon-edge pools and the Hotel's signature dining experience, Evelyn's Fort Lauderdale, all fashioned by Martin Brudnizki Design Studio. There's a serene pool, and one more playful, fringed by lounge chairs and daybeds with sweeping views across the Atlantic Ocean. Outdoor spaces further come to life with varietals of tropical palms and greenery by Fernando Wong Outdoor Living Design that frame the Hotel's ocean vistas while also creating a sense of privacy. "The vibe is effortlessly luxurious," says Saleh.

Those who prefer their toes in the sand can also hit the beach, with a dedicated area for Four Seasons guests. Before heading out, guests can select beach fare favourites from Honey Fitz, stop by the toys station, and let the Beach Concierge plan the perfect day, including local water sports.

Restaurant and Bar Experiences

With an oceanfront destination that sets the scene for memorable dining, "a lot of inspiration comes from right where we are," says Culinary Director Andrew Zarzosa.

An homage to "the lady of Bonnet House," Evelyn Fortune Lilly Bartlett – one of Fort Lauderdale's most notable luminaries – Evelyn's Fort Lauderdale is where eastern Mediterranean meets coastal cuisine in an indoor-outdoor atmosphere that is both sophisticated and fun. Here, Restaurant Chef Brandon Salomon, a Long Island native most recently from the kitchen at Florie's by Mauro Colagreco, presents flavour-rich small and large plates designed to create connections through food exploration by sharing spreads and mezzes, coastal seafood selections, wood-smoked meats and fish around the table.

Flowing down the first level, Honey Fitz - the name bestowed to the presidential yacht by John F. Kennedy – continues seamlessly from the lobby as an inviting and relaxing space for gourmet coffee creations and colourful handcrafted pastries by Pastry Chef Christina Kaelberer by day. As the sun sets, natural wines, grower champagne and cocktails that renew American classics, along with accompaniments both savoury and sweet, are a prelude to the evening ahead.

Hotel guests can also enjoy drinks and fare poolside, and in-room dining. An additional restaurant concept overlooking Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard is anticipated to debut in fall 2022.

Inspired Spa and Wellness

With dual anchors in results-driven treatments and relaxing therapies, the Spa at Four Seasons is a sanctuary where holistic remedies meet modern innovations. Taking the inspiration of Fort Lauderdale's ubiquitous waterways to new depths, the Spa Dream aqua bed by Lemi offers the opportunity to float on a warm water mattress enveloped in a glow of chromotherapy while enjoying one of the body treatments from "The Waves" menu, including scrubs, wraps and options that combine body and facial treatments. A full menu of facials incorporates results-forward techniques, technologies and products by Pietro Simone, QMS Medicosmetics, Tammy Fender, Sodashi, and JetPeel.

Massage options also abound. Spa Director Shaw Cote recommends the Signature Ebb & Flow Massage that employs harmonic healing sound bowls, aromatic oils, and a combination of Swedish massage and Thai stretching techniques. Select treatments are also available for Hotel guests in-suite. A complete spa journey, guests can sample industry-leading skincare partners in the experiential boutique before relaxing in soothing lounges with salt-wall saunas, aroma steam rooms and ice fountains. A beautifully-appointed full service salon is also available.

The 24-hour, fully-equipped fitness centre offers motivating ocean views, while outside, sunrise yoga classes and complimentary bicycles to explore the community await.

A Perfect Night's Sleep

After a day in the sun, a rest awaits in one of 189 guest rooms and suites. With marine-inspired details throughout, from recessed ceilings and wraparound shelving to brass lamps and polished wood finishes, there's a mid-century aesthetic that pairs classic pieces with bespoke designs by Tara Bernerd & Partners just for this Hotel. The result is modern and airy, with a fresh take on classic themes that makes one immediately comfortable in every room, and every space throughout the Hotel.

The Hotel's premier accommodation is the Birch Oceanfront Terrace Suite, named for local legend Hugh Taylor Birch, who gifted miles of Fort Lauderdale beachfront for the enjoyment of all. Boasting more than 1,600 square feet (150 square metres) of space indoors, plus a nearly 2,000 square foot (180 square metre) fully furnished terrace with direct ocean views. It's the best choice for friends travelling together, families on holiday or even couples who just want a bit more space to themselves.

Exploring Fort Lauderdale

Known as one of the world's premier yachting capitals, Fort Lauderdale is a seafarer's dream. The water is more than just a mode of transportation; it's a piece of the city's identity. Front Desk Manager Alexander Charif, who grew up in the area before travelling the world, eventually returning home to South Florida, suggests setting sail on a luxury yacht for a full-day adventure. Drift past the stately mansions that line the Intracoastal waterways, enjoy a swim out in the open ocean, and wind down with sunset cocktails and dinner beneath the stars.

The Hotel can guide guests to favourite restaurants along Las Olas Boulevard or suggest live entertainment from jazz and Broadway shows to A-list concerts. Also a hub of the South Florida Art Coast, the NSU Art Museum is a must-see for art-enthusiasts in Fort Lauderdale's active Arts and Entertainment District.

Families can also enjoy an engaging tour of the Museum of Discovery and Science or an afternoon of nature trails, fishing and kayaking at Hugh Taylor Birch State Park.

"A highlight for anyone who appreciates local history or is curious to learn more about the inspiration behind our restaurant Evelyn's Fort Lauderdale, is the Bonnet House Museum & Gardens," suggests Charif. The local landmark features an eccentric estate and art collection within an ecological sanctuary offering guided tours, unique classes and events throughout the year, just a few minutes away from Four Seasons.

Celebrations at Four Seasons

The new Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Fort Lauderdale brings expertise, exceptional cuisine, and charismatic personality to weddings, milestone celebrations and gala events. Meeting planners can also consider the benefits of sun-lit spaces created by Tara Bernerd & Partners offering inspiring ocean views along with an outdoor beachfront terrace, and plenty of ways for attendees to spend down time, just moments away from the city's best shops, restaurants, marinas and entertainment.

Be among the first to experience the newest Four Seasons in South Florida: With a prime beachfront address in the heart of a celebrated vacation destination, call +1 754 336 3100 or book online for reservations.

Four Seasons in South Florida

In addition to the all-new Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Fort Lauderdale, the Fort Hospitality portfolio of Four Seasons in South Florida includes Four Seasons Hotel and Residences at The Surf Club, Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach, and Four Seasons Hotel Miami.

Additional properties in the state of Florida include Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort, and the company recently announced plans to transform the legendary Naples Beach Hotel and Golf Club on Florida's Gulf Coast into a Four Seasons experience.

About Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts opened its first hotel in 1961, and since that time has been dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 123 hotels and resorts, and 49 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com and follow @FourSeasonsPR on Twitter.

CONTACT:

Emily Borgeest

fourseasons@kwtglobal.com

The Ocean Sun Deck features two pools for fun and relaxation in one of the world’s favourite vacation destinations. Photo Credit: Rich Stapleton (PRNewswire)

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts (PRNewsfoto/Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Fort Lauderdale