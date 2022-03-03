Healthpeak Properties to Present at the Citi 2022 Global Property CEO Conference

DENVER, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) announced today that Tom Herzog, its Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Citi 2022 Global Property CEO Conference.

The presentation is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. You can access the webcast by visiting our website at https://ir.healthpeak.com/webcasts. A replay of the webcast will be available on our website through March 8, 2023.

ABOUT HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and CCRCs. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth. For more information regarding Healthpeak, visit www.healthpeak.com.

CONTACT

Andrew Johns, CFA

Senior Vice President – Investor Relations

720-428-5400

