Hanwha Solutions supplies Samsung Electronics with recycled ocean-bound materials for Galaxy devices

The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Hanwha Compound produces eco-conscious materials using discarded fishing nets.

Use of recycled ocean-bound materials across Samsung's mobile devices will help improve marine biodiversity and fulfill ESG mandate.

"Expanding them into automotive electronics and textile materials, we are seeking to envision sustainable solutions for the planet."

SEOUL, South Korea, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With mounting calls for marine protection and sustainable planet, Hanwha Solutions joined the foray by working with Samsung Electronics to upcycle discarded fishing nets and incorporate them in Samsung's latest Galaxy devices.

The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Hanwha Compound said it supplied Samsung with eco-conscious materials consisting of recycled polyamide collected from abandoned fishing nets. They are incorporated into key components of brand-new Galaxy smartphones, PCs and tablets – such as Galaxy S22 series' key bracket and inner cover of the S Pen, Galaxy Tab S8 series' inner support brackets, and Galaxy Book2 Pro series' touchpad holder and inner bracket.

Due to long-term exposure to seawater and UV rays, polyamide-made fishing nets becomes too fragile to be upcycled directly. In its collaboration with Samsung, Hanwha Compound applied its advanced material-compounding technology to enhance polyamide performance, rendering it optimized for electronic devices applications in the form of little pallets. Its endurance and eco-friendliness was certified by Underwriter Labaratories, a safety organization that sets industry-wide standard on new products.

Going forward, Hanwha Compound will ramp up its efforts to expand the range of eco-conscious products in its plastic business, given the mounting threat to the marine biodiversity posed by discarded fishing nets and other ocean bound plastics.

"Extensive research and development is underway to upcycle sea waste and develop eco-freindy materials," said Hanwha Compound CEO Lim Sang-il. "Expanding them into automovie electronics and textile materials, we are seeking to envision sustainable solutions for the planet."

Hanwha Solutions aims to deliver sustainable solutions for the planet through smart energy solutions and customer-focused materials. The Company operates its business through five divisions: Q CELLS, Chemical, Advanced Material, Galleria and City Development. The Q CELLS Division offers total energy solutions from photovoltaic module manufacturing, power plant operation to electricity retailing service. The Chemical Division, the first in Korea to produce polyvinyl chloride (PVC), manufactures various petrochemical products and eco-friendly plasticizers. The Advanced Materials Division produces high-tech materials for automotive, photovoltaic and electronic devices. The Galleria Division, an operator of premium department store chain, provides premium fashion and food services. The City Development Division is a leading real estate developer specializing in industrial complexes. With its innovative technologies for sustainable growth, Hanwha Solutions strives to become a global leader in bringing a better future for humanity.

