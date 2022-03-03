FRANCESCA AVILA TO DEBUT FALL 2022 COLLECTION AT NEW YORK BRIDAL FASHION WEEK

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JLM Couture, Inc. announced today that Francesca Avila will debut its Fall 2022 collection during New York Bridal Fashion Week from April 6-8, 2022.

Award-winning designer Francesca Avila Pitera recently returned to the creative helm of the house's beloved Blush collection. Francesca first designed the Blush collection when the label launched in 2009 and has since designed for legendary brands including St. John, Jim Hjelm, and Monique Lhuillier throughout her celebrated 20-year career.

"It was a dream to rejoin the JLM team last season and I'm even more excited to unveil my upcoming signature collection, which will feature modern and romantic looks with a twist – something different, yet classic and tasteful," says Francesca.

Designing under her maiden name Avila is a choice that is close to her heart. The debut collection is an homage to her late mother who was a great source of inspiration and support throughout her life. "My mom had great style and impeccable taste. I loved playing dress-up with her clothes and watching her get dressed up for date night with my dad. She was always my biggest supporter, and she was so happy when I rejoined the JLM team because she knew how much I loved it there. I know she would be so proud of this collection and so I dedicate this to her."

Francesca hinted at a debut of versatile looks featuring interchangeable accessories, exquisite details and texture to be unveiled in New York, in keeping with her sensual yet classic aesthetic. Her looks are infused with effortless elegance and femininity for the bride who loves fashion and embraces individuality.

"We are delighted and so thankful to have her talent as part of our JLM family and look forward to what she creates next," says Joe Murphy, CEO of JLM Couture, Inc.

The Francesca Avila collection will retail between $3,500-$6,000.

ABOUT JLM COUTURE, INC.

JLM Couture, Inc. (OTC: JLMC) is a multi-label bridal house engaged in the design, manufacture, and distribution of bridal gowns and bridesmaids dresses. The company's bridal gown collections are Allison Webb, Francesca Avila, Hayley Paige, Lazaro, Blush by Francesca Avila, Tara Keely by Lazaro, and Ti Adora by Allison Webb. The bridesmaid collection is Hayley Paige Occasions.

