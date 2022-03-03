Evident joins Valtech, creating a B2B digital powerhouse in Europe

AMSTERDAM, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valtech, a global business transformation agency, today announced the acquisition of B2B digital consultancy, Evident.

Digital now touches every part of a B2B business, and with an industry facing more complexity than at any other time, companies are rightly investing in their digital experience. They are seeking digital solutions to drive smarter, faster, and more intuitive interactions.

Already positioned as a leader in the commerce and B2B sectors, in welcoming Evident, Valtech is now set to become a true B2B digital powerhouse.

"Evident and Valtech's businesses are fully complementary, from a business and technology perspective. We are delighted to welcome the talented Evident teams to Valtech, with whom we have found mutual values and culture. Partnering with Evident and Valtech's clients, we will continue to be a leading strategic transformation partner, accelerating growth for B2B companies across the region and beyond."

David Gompel, EVP Europe, Valtech

The Netherlands- and Portugal-based digital consultancy Evident brings over two decades of experience delivering transformative solutions for B2B clients including Atlas Copco, Vanderlande, Aalberts Industries, NCOI and Mazars. Valtech is already recognized as a strategic digital partner for leading B2B companies including Linde, Henkel, Grundfos and Wavin. Strengthening forces with Evident elevates Valtech's B2B presence across the European region and globally.

'I am really looking forward to the opportunity to grow our international business even faster in the B2B market, within the context of Valtech. The timing of us getting together couldn't have been better, given the growth momentum in the B2B market.'

Ferry Meijndert, CEO, Evident

Evident's deep relationships with Microsoft Azure and Intershop both broaden and deepen the scope of technology partnerships Valtech can offer their clients, which already include SAP Hybris, commercetools, VTEX, Optimizely and Salesforce, among others. Listed as one of the most significant commerce services providers by leading analysts, the addition of these B2B specialists is also set to supercharge Valtech's already impressive global commerce footprint.

'The cultural match between our two companies feels great from the start. The entrepreneurial 'can-do' mentality combined with an open and warm culture is a great fit. And personally, I am very much looking forward to another shared tradition, that is to celebrate successes together with our clients.'

Herbert Pesch, Founder and CCO of Evident

ABOUT VALTECH

Valtech is a global business transformation agency delivering innovation with a purpose. We enable clients to anticipate tomorrow's trends and connect more directly with consumers across their digital and physical touch points while optimizing time-to-market and ROI.

We are a network of more than 4,700 innovators, design thinkers, marketers, creatives, and developers spanning 5 continents with offices in 19 countries (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Mexico, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Portugal, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, UAE, UK, Ukraine, USA).

While our expertise is experience design, technology and marketing, our passion is in addressing transformational business challenges for our clients. Challenges where we re-imagine the customer journey and build new connected experiences. Challenges where we make data work in this new era and help our clients transform the way they operate.

Our services including strategy consulting, service design, technology services, and optimization of business-critical digital platforms for multichannel commerce and marketing.

For more information, visit VALTECH.COM

