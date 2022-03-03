Dynavax Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX) today reported that it has granted restricted stock units (RSUs) covering an aggregate of 16,000 shares of Dynavax common stock as inducements to 2 newly-hired employees in connection with commencement of employment with the Company.

The stock options were granted on March 1, 2022, at an exercise price of $12.21 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Dynavax common stock on the date of grant. The RSUs vest one-third per year on each anniversary of the grant date, subject to continued service with Dynavax. The RSUs were granted as material inducements to employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and are subject to the terms and conditions of an award agreement covering the grant and Dynavax' 2021 Inducement Award Plan, which was adopted January 9, 2021, and provides for the granting of RSUs to new employees.

About Dynavax

Dynavax is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel vaccines to help protect the world against infectious diseases. The Company's first commercial product, HEPLISAV-B® [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], is approved in the U.S. and the European Union for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older. Dynavax is also advancing CpG 1018 adjuvant as a premier vaccine adjuvant through research collaborations and partnerships. Current collaborations are focused on adjuvanted vaccines for COVID-19, plague, shingles, Tdap, seasonal influenza and universal influenza. For more information, visit www.dynavax.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Nicole Arndt, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

narndt@dynavax.com

510-665-7264

Derek Cole, President

Investor Relations Advisory Solutions

derek.cole@IRadvisory.com

