Dream Vacations Launches Revolutionary Independent Travel Advisor Program

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel agency franchise Dream Vacations is expanding its business opportunity offerings with the launch of its one-of-a-kind Dream Vacations Advisor program, which matches people who want to become independent travel advisors with existing, successful travel agency franchise owners. For $39 a month, people with a passion for travel who want to work at home, have a flexible lifestyle and score travel perks can become independent contractors without the responsibility of business ownership.

"We have been creating business opportunities for independent contractors in the travel industry for 40 years and know what it takes to give them the tools they need to succeed," said Drew Daly, senior vice president and general manager of Dream Vacations. "We have the infrastructure in place and industry connections through our affiliation with World Travel Holdings to make becoming a Dream Vacations independent travel advisor a lucrative side hustle, part-time job or career."

Becoming an independent Dream Vacations travel advisor is a three-step process.

Talk to Our Team. A member of the Dream Vacations team will reach out to prospective travel advisors to educate them about the opportunity and learn what is on their travel agency wish list. Meet Your Mentor. Based on discussions, Dream Vacations will match the prospective travel advisor with an established Dream Vacations travel agency franchise owner. Sign-Up for $39 . This monthly fee will give independent travel advisors access to virtual training, their own consumer-facing website, marketing tools such as emails and social media, and a mentor who will be there as support and guide the independent advisor along the way.

Like the host agency business model, Dream Vacations independent travel advisors earn a commission split on every vacation sold, and in exchange, receive access to award-winning support, training, marketing and technology resources. Independent travel advisors also have access to a plethora of free or discounted travel opportunities.

This is a new program for people interested in becoming an independent travel advisor with a current franchise owner. For more information on becoming a Dream Vacations Advisor, please visit DreamVacationsAdvisor.com or call 888-400-9827.

Those interested in owning a Dream Vacations travel franchise can still do so by visiting DreamVacationsFranchise.com.

About Dream Vacations Advisor

Independent travel advisors with top-ranked Dream Vacations travel agency franchises have the resources to plan and create seamless vacation experiences for their customers while offering the best value. A member of the International Franchise Association, Dream Vacations is part of World Travel Holdings and has received franchise partner of the year, a top-ranking status, by all the major cruise lines as well as national recognition for its support of military veterans. For more information about the Dream Vacations independent travel advisor opportunity, visit DreamVacationsAdvisor.com. Like Dream Vacations Advisor on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/DreamVacationsAdvisor/, follow on Instagram at dreamvacationsadvisor and watch its videos at http://www.youtube.com/DreamVacationsAdvisorOpportunity.

Media Contact:

Angie Ranck

Director of Public Relations and Corporate Communications

media@wth.com

407-551-1798

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dream Vacations Advisor