Daytime National Talk Show Host Erica Cobb Joins Ebony Covering Black America Podcast Network

DENVER, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daytime national talk show host Erica Cobb is taking her podcast 'Comeback: with Erica Cobb' to the Ebony Covering Black America Podcast Network. Cobb's podcast is for folks who are getting ready and staying ready for their next chapter. 'Comeback: with Erica Cobb' is a weekly podcast featuring testimony teachers, experts and celebrities sharing their biggest comebacks and providing listeners with tools and inspiration to help them on their own comeback journeys.

"I grew up in Chicago, so the legacy of Ebony's brand really resonates with me. It's exciting to have my podcast join a network focused on serving the Black community. I look forward to building on this partnership and reaching more listeners together," said Erica Cobb.

'Comeback: with Erica Cobb' will soon kick off a live event series in Denver, Colorado where Cobb is based. Cobb is also a co-host on TEGNA's Daily Blast Live ("DBL"), the only national daytime talk show airing live in all time zones. She is known for her viral commentary on a variety of cultural topics. Cobb's motto is "everyone is deserving of the comeback they are willing to earn." Cobb has been honored as a Trailblazer in News & Journalism by Black Women in Media. You can learn more about Erica Cobb at comeback.tv.

Comeback with Erica Cobb/Ebony Covering Black America Podcast Network (PRNewswire)

