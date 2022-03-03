Cynamics Announces Dedicated Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) Offering

BOSTON, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynamics, leading provider of AI-driven Network Detection and Response solutions, today announced the release of their new offering which is dedicated for Managed Security Service Providers and Managed Service Providers. The Cynamics Managed Service solution delivers a comprehensive dashboard for Cynamics partners to view all aspects of their Cynamics services across all client networks. This new dashboard represents the next step in the continued evolution of the Cynamics solution and offering.

Cynamics teams up with best-in-class partners, offering unhindered network visibility and threat prediction to manage their client's environment. Cynamics unique sample-based approach accompanied with patent-pending and academically acknowledged AI technology allows our partners to predict and detect risk in seconds, responding faster and giving customers the security and granularity, they deserve.

"We are grateful for our partnership with Cynamics, as it allows us to offer robust and innovative network visibility to our clients, increasing their overall security posture," said Peter Baur, IT Manager of Metro-INET. "With the rise in cyber threats on municipalities, we were looking for a provider to reduce and mitigate risk. Cynamics makes a big difference in how our customers can protect their networks effectively and gives us a comprehensive view across the entire landscape. Cynamics intuitive dashboard, access to cyber analysts 24/7 and unparalleled level of support have been a key differentiator for us as we focus on connecting our customers to solutions that enable them to operate in a more secure and productive way," Said Baur.

The new offering, modeled after the Cynamics Network Blueprint dashboard, lets managed service partners add their client accounts and rapidly connect them to Cynamics, view a summary of the recent activities from all of their clients, and drilling down to each threat detection root-cause analysis and to the respective client dashboard for further details. This dashboard can enhance MSSPs cybersecurity service offering to customers by leveraging Cynamics AI-driven technology and sample-based approach to provide 100% network visibility and threat prediction without requiring installation of an appliance or agent in the customer's network, no matter the network's size or environment.

"The Cynamics MSSP offering was designed with our growing managed service customer-base in mind. Our goal was to deliver a dashboard that provides complete visibility across all client accounts in a central pane view that gives MSSPs more services to capture a greater opportunity amongst their customers" said Dr. Aviv Yehezkel, Co-Founder and CTO of Cynamics. "With Cynamics, our managed service partners reduce risk because of the lack of appliances and agents, as well as there are no permissions to the client's network, and no collecting or storing any sensitive or private client information at any time, therefore creating no additional attack surface", said Dr. Yehezkel.

The Cynamics MSSP dashboard reduces the burden of managing, configuring and optimizing network security for clients with notoriously convoluted networks, differing environments and complex architectures. Cynamics solution uses proprietary AI and ML technology to enrich threat signals, patterns, and suspicious behaviors by detecting and classifying them in a generalized way which is agnostic to a specific network deployment. The solution autonomously and continuously is learning and improving with each additional deployment.

The performance, capabilities and broad visibility offered by Cynamics gives MSSPs an edge in keeping their customers safe in the continuously evolving cybersecurity landscape.

About Cynamics

Cynamics is the only Next Generation (NG) Cloud Network Detection and Response (NDR) solution on the market today using standard sampling protocols built-in to every gateway, patented algorithms, as well as AI and Machine Learning, to provide threat prediction and visibility at speed and scale. Built to protect networks of all sizes and complexity, its highly scalable approach discovers threats missed by competitors and provides clients and partners with an elite defense against cyberattacks, with little-to-no burden on their resources. To learn more visit: https://www.cynamics.ai/

